Kim Kardashian was not pleased after she realised her daughter was showing off their home on social media

North West had done a wonderful display showing off her room and even the Christmas decorations

The young one was stopped by her mother after she went into her room to notify the model of what she was doing

Kim Kardashian has just realised that the time to start looking at what her kids post on social media has arrived.

This comes after her firstborn daughter North West went live on TikTok to show off their beautiful Hidden Hills home.

North had not asked Kim for permission to display the home, which the mother of four came to realise way later.

According to Page Six, the eight-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her pink bedroom and decorations of the family's Sing 2 movie deco done in the home.

She also displayed the home's beautiful hallway with lovely structures near the walls and even a white Christmas tree that blended with the house.

"Let's give a house tour," the young one could be heard saying, but this was before she displayed her mother's bedroom, where Kim was resting on the bed.

Showing off Kim's bedroom

"Mum, I'm live," she told her mum between giggles, but the reaction she got was certainly not expected.

One could hear Kim shouting:

"No stop. You're not allowed to."

North then immediately stopped while saying goodbye, leaving her mother asking someone in the room if the little one was "really live".

The videos were captured by many fans who shared them on social media.

North and Kim are said to have a joint TikTok account, which she used to record the clips and has two million followers.

Kim says daughter critics house

Recently, the reality TV star narrated that North takes a swipe at her house every time they disagree.

Kim shared that North criticises her home decor and calls it ugly, thinking that she makes her mother feel sad about making her angry.

Her revelations were shared on People Magazine after earlier sharing on Ellen's new web series bringing mothers together to share what motherhood entails in their day to day life.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me: She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house," said the mother of four.

