Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpreist, has got social media buzzing over new photos of him working hard

The self-styled celebrity barman was spotted lending a hand to labourers on his site to push a sand-filled wheelbarrow

The photos raised mixed reactions online with people either hailing him as a hard worker or claiming it was all for show

Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, recently caused a buzz online after new photos of him made the rounds.

In snaps posted on the businessman’s verified Instagram page, he was seen assisting the labourers on his site to do some heavy lifting.

In the photos, Chiefpriest could be seen pushing a wheelbarrow fully loaded with sand on what some blogs described as his new site.

Cubana Chiefpriest joins labourers on site to push a sand-filled wheelbarrow. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest.

Despite the heavy lifting, the socialite did not drip less and was still seen wearing his chunky and expensive jewelleries around his wrist, neck and ankles. Not stopping there, he also rocked the famously expensive Yeezy footwear.

Cubana Chiefpriest then accompanied the photos with a caption about hard work and his hustle paying by the end of the year.

He wrote:

“Trust The Process!!! By December Hustle Go Begin Pay Struggle Continues !!!”

See his photos below:

Social media users react

Cubana Chiefpriest’s photos raised series of mixed reactions from members of the online community.

While some internet users claimed the socialite was only posting the photos for show, others noted that Cubana Chiefpriest was giving fashion goals while hard at work.

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions from internet users. Read some below:

Duke_cbe:

“This is for show nau.”

Dripping_glam:

“Snap me quick my hand Dey pain me.”

Softjo_:

“Yeezy Slides wey guys Dey use drip normally na him ezenmo Dey use work for site Omo.”

Chinsy_ny:

“Na picture he carry am snap nothing more.”

Celina_idemudia:

“Baba use am snap picture for the gram.”

Debbys_wholesalers_hub:

“Hustling hard with his chain and diamonds.”

Chudi_jay:

“Na one place e stand snap everything. Him leg no dey move? ‍♂️.”

Lordaofficial:

“With Balenciaga, Cuban and Yeezy. .”

Chef_ivyjones1:

"For the gram."

Cubana Chiefpriest buys brand new car for his personal assistant

Cubana Chiefpriest gifted his personal assistant, Justice Ijeoma, a brand new car said to be worth millions of naira.

Taking to his Instagram page, the obviously grateful PA shared series of photos of his new ride as he thanked his boss.

According to him, Cubana Chiefpriest wanted his movement to be easier. He also showed appreciation for the expensive gift and prayed for God to keep blessing his boss.

