Popular American rapper, Cardi B, is now a new mother after welcoming a second child with her husband, Offset

The celebrity couple took to social media on September 6, 2021, to share the good news to the joy of fans

Cardi B shared a photo of herself and Offset cradling their newborn as fans trooped to the comment section to congratulate the couple

Popular American celebrity couple, Cardi B and Offset, are parents again after the duo welcomed their second child together.

The rappers took to their individual social media pages to share the good news of their newborn with fans.

The duo reportedly welcomed a baby boy and fans of the couple made sure to celebrate them with kind words on social media.

Rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset have welcomed their second child. Photos: @iamcardib, @offsetyrn

Source: Instagram

Cardi shared a photo of herself and her hubby cradling their newborn son who was wrapped in a blue blanket. In the caption, the Bodak Yellow star revealed that he was born on September 4, 2021.

See her post below:

Offset on the other hand also shared another photo of himself with his wife at the hospital as he cradled their son on his chest. He simply captioned the photo ‘Chapter 5’.

See his post below:

Recall that Offset has three other children from previous relationships. He and Cardi however welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in July 2018, who happens to be the Migos’ star’s fourth child.

Congratulatory messages pour in from fans

Numerous fans and colleagues of the celebrity couple dropped their goodwill messages in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

Djkhaled:

“Congrats! GOD IS THE GREATEST!”

Thegirljt:

“Congratulations many blessing to y’all .”

Kidthewiz:

“It’s A Boy !!! Congrats !! ”

Officialonseyoo:

“Congrats cardib and offset.”

Chancetherapper:

“Father of 5 .”

Devonfranklin:

“Huge congrats .”

Congrats to the couple.

Cardi B shares stunning bump photo announcing baby number 2 with Offset

Cardi B made an announcement that no one was expecting when she revealed that she was pregnant with baby number two for her husband, Offset.

Taking to social media with the most beautiful maternity shoot snap, Cardi B made the amazing announcement. The female rapper looked about ready to pop as she put her huge baby bump on display.

