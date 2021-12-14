Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia, has taken to social media to press necks with her hot mummy body

The retired film star and ex-beauty queen shared stunning photos of herself just two days to her 54th birthday

Askia noted that she is just six years away from 60 and would soon be somebody’s grandma as she flaunted her curves

Veteran Nigerian actress and ex-beauty queen, Regina Askia, has now tensioned fans on social media with her banging figure.

The movie star shared stunning photos that flaunted her hot legs and curves just days away from her 54th birthday.

Yummy mummy Regina Askia flaunts hot body. Photos: @reginaskia

Source: Instagram

In some of the photos, the former beauty queen rocked a simple mini black dress decorated with silver buttons on the side. She also wore a pair of black high-heeled court shoes.

In another snap, Askia wore a big skin-coloured fur coat and gave off boss woman vibes.

In her caption, the retired actress explained that it was just some days away from her 54th birthday and six years away for her to clock 60.

Not stopping there, Askia added that she was someone’s grandma loading and she thanked God for being so good to her ahead of her birthday.

She wrote:

“54 in 2 days

"6 years to 60!!

"Someone’s Grandma loading and yet still…..

"Yes, it was a touch of digital Mommy make over, but I’m here for all of it. A thankful Thursday birthday coming up !! Thank you God for being so good to me.”

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities gush

A great number of Regina Askia’s fans and celebrity colleagues took to her comment section to gush over her stunning appearance despite her age.

Read some of their comments below:

Officialblessingceo:

“Are you kidding me .. you age backward. Happy birthday in ad.”

Denrele_edun:

“THE BEST TO EVER DO IT!!!!!!!! There's no digital Mummy makeover here, this is the AMAZING KICKASS SPUNKY FIERCE and FEISTY Regina we all know and fell in love with back in the day! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAM! Sometime I have to pinch myself to even recognize the fact that I know you! So surreal! You're a collection of cells and energy so rare, they can never be replicated! ”

Adakarl1:

“Who’s this 24yr old hottie.”

Dcemawards:

“WowwowA QUEEN is always the QUEEN ….❤️.”

Ima_lovetouch:

“She's always been my screen goddess,ageless queen Love you momma❤️.”

Nice one.

