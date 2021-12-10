Top Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, appears to be revamping her image as she marks 20 years on stage

The film star recently caused a stir on social media over her new trim appearance as fans gushed over her photos

Eniola Badmus has not only rebranded from being a plus-sized actress, but she has also started to make bold fashion statements

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has been in the entertainment industry for a very long time and she was always regarded as a plus-sized film star.

However, in the days leading to her 20 years on stage celebration, the actress revealed a new aspect of herself on social media for fans to see.

Eniola Badmus 'pressing necks' with her new appearance. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Using her Instagram page, Eniola shared some jaw-dropping photos of herself as she showcased her new slim appearance. This led to a debate on whether she had surgery done or not.

Well, Legit.ng has gathered some stunning photos of Eniola Badmus in her new trim frame as she celebrates her 20th year on stage with a book launch.

See below:

1. Eniola ‘broke the news' of her new figure to fans with this lovely photo where she rocked a cute burnt orange coloured Khaki gown. She complemented the outfit with an animal print high heeled pair of shoes.

2. This photo made it clear that the actress did not come to play and was ready to step on as many necks as possible. The black long top and pants gave nothing but cool boss vibes.

3. Nothing else says ‘I’m sexy and I know it more than this outfit. The sheer net, the fringe details and the beads are very much on-trend.

4. When the big day of her 20 years on stage party finally arrived, Eniola Badmus wore this lovely stoned and beaded dress. Fans were in awe as she stepped into the event venue.

5. Eniola Badmus rocked this lovely black fringe dress as her second look at the 20 years on stage event. It gave black, bold and beautiful vibes.

Eniola Badmus is cute black outfit. Photo: @themonarcheventcentre

Eniola Badmus has shown that change is a constant thing and she has left many people in awe of her transformation as she marks her 20th year on stage. Nice one.

