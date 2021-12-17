When it comes tohead-truning, buzzworthy fashion statements, trust Cynthia Nwadiora to come through with the looks effortlessly.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2018 reality star has proven to be quite the fashionista and in the few years that she has been in the limelight, Cee-C - as she is fondly called - has been serving some reality stylish looks.

The reality star was among the celebrities who attended the party. Photo credit: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, threw a birthday bash to celebrate turning 30.

The theme for the party for "Winter Wonderland" and guests came through looking their very best.

However, Cee-C choice of outfit made her one of the highlights of the event and it is no hard to see why.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The top brand influencer with 2.8 million followers proved yet again that with fashion, she either goes hard or goes home.

She shared several posts in which she is seen rocking a metallic ensemble comprising of a catsuit which she paired with a cloth in the same fabric wrapped around her waist.

She rocked platinum blond hair and some icy shades to compliment the entire look.

Swipe to see more photos:

Toke Makinwa shares new look

If there is ever a list of top fashionistas in Nigeria who are steady killing it on the fashion scene, best believe that Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa's name will be right there at the top alongside a few others.

Makinwa is one fashionista who knows how to get people talking with every ensemble she rocks and this time is no different.

She recently took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her new look and it is indeed radiant.

In the photos, the fashionista is seen rocking a metallic gold catsuit which she pairs with what appears to be a blush pink wrap cloth around her waist - all designed by Alice O Kouture.

Ehizogie Ogbebor attends event looking like a bride

Popular interior designer, Ehizogie Ogbebor, left tongues wagging on social media after she shared a video of herself dressed in a regal traditional look for an event she recently attended.

Dressed in a white 'George' fabric with gold embellishments, the businesswoman adorned some beautiful jewellery, holding a purse and a handful - all of which made her look like a bride on her wedding day.

In the video which is currently trending on social media, Ogbebor who sported scarlet lips can be seen walking and smiling at the camera while fanning herself majestically.

Source: Legit