In a space of two months, the Ooni of Ife has managed to marry seven well-accomplished women into his palace

The third queen to grace the palace, Tobi Philips, has disclosed that her marriage to the Ooni is an answered prayer

The queen also shared a story of how she prayed hard to God to grant her a shocking gift after a man ridiculed her

The Ooni of Ife's third wife, Queen Tobi, has sparked reactions on social media with a post which detailed her life before the royal marriage.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tobi, who is a bridal fashion designer, started by talking about how she had to model her recent bridal shoot herself without knowing that it meant something significant in her life.

Queen Tobi shares testimony of how God rewarded her with the Ooni Photo credit: @hrm_queentobiphilips_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

She continued by saying that a few months ago, a man made a statement that struck a nerve in her, but she kept her cool and decided to use that opportunity to pray to and promise God,

Tobi asked God for a gift that would shock people regardless of the source, and today, she is a queen in the Ooni's palace. She stated:

"Late July or Early August someone made a statement that struck a Nerve in Me, I kept my cool with a smile....(this Guy Literally Said “He doesn’t see my Kind of Woman Getting Married, because he thinks I’m too Vavavoom”)

“And That Was The Straw That Broke The Camel’s Back” I mean in the past 1year I hadn’t really Questioned God nor Requested any Major thing. So, I practically promised God that I would share my Public Testimony By Singing and Dancing Every Sunday on Social Media For As Many Sunday’s as It Requires For Him To Grant Me a Gift that will shock people who had said or done Mean things to me."

See the post below:

Mixed reactions to Tobi's post

busarhz:

"Testimony untop public husband? Wahala pro max for una."

yoyoheartsss:

"Olori, why you acting like you ain been dating the Oba for a while even while he was married to Naomi? You are acting like you becoming an olori is something that just happened out of the blue and not cos you’ve been dating him. Las las, the Oba sef is marrying plenty wives, so it’s not like you are the only special one lol."

reshapeme_nig:

"He answers prayers, indeed i and the whole Nigeria is shocked."

_honeyricci_:

"Sis this is everything! When i saw your wedding online I said to myself manifestation is real! Like i told you, you’re now a literal queen! You’ve been addressing yourself as queen for the most part that I’ve known you these past 10years or more. Life is spiritual, everything is energy. And that comment the guy made, how sweet for him to eat his words now. Congrats once again boo ❤️"

callmedamy:

"So being a third wife is the blessing …cruise just too much for this country."

Source: Legit.ng