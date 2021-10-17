Ooni of Ife's queen, Naomi Silekunola, got Nigerians gushing over the internet at her show of love for the king

The king clocked a new age on Sunday, October 17, and the mother of one made it a memorable one for the Ife monarch

The ooni was spotted in a video smiling as his woman praised him, to the admiration of the chiefs and other guests

Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, turned a new age and the king was celebrated by his wife, the palace chiefs, and his family members in a lovely way.

Videos online showed that the Ife monarch was surprised by his wife Olori Silekunola, who gathered close people together to celebrate the king.

Ooni of Ife's queen surprises him for his birthday. Photos: @kemiashefonlovehaven

In one of the videos, Olori Silekunola was on her knees as she held a mic to address her husband and their guests.

According to her, her surprise was just to repay a little of all her husband has been to her and the community at large. She then sang a song to God who created her and gifted the king to her as a husband.

The queen also sang another song in Yoruba about the king being her crown and the husband of her youth.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

mo_sunshyne:

"see me blushing... very nice."

nurse_oreoluwa:

"she can shower praises."

ireclothingz

"Wise woman, may the Lord continue to strengthen and uphold your love and make you the best woman in Ooni's life."

mayors_bags:

"I know deep down Ooni go wan cry but his position won't let him."

serahclara:

"Respect is very easy to dish out when a woman is treated right."

senorasecrets:

"Awwwww. This could be you but all you speak is English."

madamjokes:

"Different between the real queen and a slay queen."

minahartehiwario:

"I like the way you love husband and respect him."

taielemeshookesanjo

"Lovely."

temrachcreation:

"Happy birthday Kabiyesi beautiful Queen your joy will not end in Jesus mighty name Amen."

evelynakpabio:

"Hmmm I love how she loves an respect him. Treat him as a king he is and u will be treated as the queen u really are."

bolaokenla:

"Happy birthday kabiyesi oba of Ile Ife."

Malivelihood to make wax of Ooni of Ife from raw gold and diamonds

Popular jeweller took to his IG page to announce that he would be creating an iconic piece for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Accordnig to the luxury king of blings, the Ooni will have a wax of him made out of raw gold as well as white and coloured diamonds.

Malivelihood shared a photo of the king that will be replicated into a wax and revealed that it will be made with 550 grams of raw gold.

Source: Legit