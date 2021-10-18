Davido's sister Sharon recently took a walk down memory lane as her third child clocked a new age

The mother of three seemed to be proud of her beautiful body as she showed off its current state on social media

Sharon described herself as a sweet packaged food while rocking a blue swimsuit and a long jacket

Davido's sister Sharon seems to be happy about the state of her body as she took to her Instagram page to share a video of it.

Sharon was dressed in a blue swimsuit with a jacket over it as she flaunted her amazing abs.

Davido’s sister shares a video of her body. Photos: @lifeofrona01

Let's throw it back

Taking to her Instagram story, the businesswoman celebrated her daughter who just turned a year older.

The mother of three shared a throwback photo of when she was pregnant with her daughter. In the photo, Sharon was wearing a blue dress as she posed for the camera.

According to her, when she knew it was time to have her baby, she went to the salon to make her hair, fixed her nails and lashes.

Davido's sister seems to be comparing how amazingly she has snapped back from that time.

Check out her video below:

Friends shower Sharon with compliments

theonlychigul:

"You mean A full meal please.....thanks."

owenisedesign0123:

"Good job momma."

moyo_ogunseinde:

"Snack & then Take away."

mimi.aks:

"hey hottie!"

asun.at.its.best:

"A snack and extra."

iam_n.a.t.e:

"It's the ABS for me!!!"

don.ewere

"Make I go wear shirt, them don oppress me with flat tummy."

feyidaminiola:

"YOU ARE MORE THAN A SNACK, MY SWEET 16."

bolingtin:

"A snack and more."

Source: Legit