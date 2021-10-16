Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana, E-Money, Kanayo O Kanayo recently showed massive love to their Igbo brother and popular artiste, Flavour

The men could be seen in a heartwarming video dancing to Flavour's Levels which is currently making waves

Many social media users were impressed with the show of love as they flooded the comment section of the video after it was shared on Instagram by the artiste

Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana and his friends have got people talking on social after a video of them displaying amazing dancing skills emerged.

The chief executive officer of Cubana Group was in the company of E-Money, Kanayo O Kanayo, and other big men as they danced to Flavour's Levels, a song that is receiving much love from lovers of music.

Obi Cubana, E-Money, and Kanayo O Kanayo vibed hard to Flavour's Levels. Photo credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

In the video that was shared on Instagram by the popular artiste, Cubana and his friends showed love to their Igbo brother by vibing hard to his song.

Cubana has been making headlines in recent times since he buried his mother in Oba, Anambra state, a week-long ceremony that was the talk of the town.

Social media reacts to the cute video

Many Instagram users flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the adorable video.

@davidkingx_ng said:

"God when? I mean this will be my crew and I 2022, amen."

@callmechuksiano commented:

"Men vibing to ijele song."

@greatfullheart_victor commented:

"Men with big bag."

@benjitheplugg wrote:

"Mennn! Ijele you killed this jam! Thank you."

@iam_emjayalumari said:

"Doings wey get levels."

Obi Cubana gives success tips in video

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has shared success tips to Nigerians aspiring to greatness.

The billionaire businessman said in an interview that people who want to be successful should never stop working hard towards achieving such goal.

He said social media made it look like he became a successful man overnight, adding that his business has been in existence for 13 years.

According to Cubana, the attributes people aspiring to greatness must have include patience, diligence, being hardworking and having integrity.

