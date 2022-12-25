5 Most Streamed Films of 2022 to Add to Your Christmas Watchlist

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and what better way to spend it than cozying up next to loved ones to binge-watch some great flicks?

But where do you start with the slew of choices available?

Worry not. ExpressVPN’s 2022 summary of the most streamed films of the year can give you a head start.

Here’s a list of 2022’s most streamed shows and movies you can add to your holiday-watching lineup.

Stranger Things

This sci-fi film tops the most streamed shows and movies of 2022 for obvious reasons. The multi-Emmy-nominated outstanding drama is set in Indiana town in the 1980s when a young boy vanishes from the small Midwestern town.

A group of young friends who witness secret experiments involving supernatural forces, government exploits, and a strange little girl, set out to find answers and uncover a series of mysteries in the process.

Pssst…word has it that season 5 is on the way, so if you’ve been following this series, brace yourself for a reunion with the Hawkins gang (possibly sometime in 2024).

Inventing Anna

Source: Netflix

Love yourself a juicy true-crime drama flick? Bookmark Inventing Anna.

The series follows the life of Anna Sorokin—a fraudster—who poses as Anna Delvey—a wealthy heiress.

While in New York, the con artist steals the hearts of the city’s elite and social scene—plus their money. Amid all the glitz and glamour is a journalist who chases down the story of Sorokin and sets up an investigation to prove that she’s not Delvey—the real Instagram-legendary German heiress.

The duo forms a dark funny love-hate bond as the reporter works against time to prove to the world who the real Anna Delvey is while Sorokin awaits trial.

Ozark

Source: Netflix

Ozark is another gripping crime drama series that’s kept series buffs hooked for four seasons.

The show follows the misadventures of Marty Byrde—a financial planner—and his wife Wendy, as they and their teenage kids move from the skyscrapers of Chicago to Missouri Ozarks’ lazy lake region.

Marty, who dabbles in money laundering, is forced to pay off a substantial debt to appease a Mexican drug cartel boss and keep his family safe after a botched money-laundering scheme. The ordinary family’s fate is unknown, but their dire circumstances bring the fractured family closer together.

The Watcher

If you’re into mystery or thriller films, you’ll want to include The Watcher on your movie queue this Christmas.

The show is about a family that moves into their suburban dream home oblivious of the strange happenings awaiting them. No sooner had they settled than they were plagued by ominous letters, eerie neighbours, and sinister threats from a stalker, signed, “The Watcher.”

They’ve literally inherited a nightmare.

The cast of stars in this true-story-based eerie ensemble drama includes Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, and Bobby Cannavale.

Better Call Saul

Source: Amazon

You can almost tell that this is going to be a great show just from its title.

Well, it is. The Breaking Bad spinoff and prequel tells the story of an ace attorney and his client Walter White—a chemist-turned-meth dealer.

Jimmy McGill—White’s attorney and former con artist-turned-public-defender—lands the opportunity to represent the most notorious criminal in Albuquerque.

Having represented low-income clients six years prior, where McGill hustled as a small-time attorney trying to make a name for himself, he creates his alter ego—Saul Goodman—to defend the Mexican criminal underworld.

Goodman runs in with Mike Ehrmantraut—a private eye and former cop, facing different trials and tribulations from the cartel to the courthouse.

Get an Extra Dose of the Best Films

Once you’ve got your holiday shopping done, there’s still plenty more holiday fun ahead.

Snag your favourite grub, gather around the TV with your loved ones, and binge on these and other flicks on your Christmas watchlist.

Happy Holidays!

