Comedian Arole couldn’t contain his excitement after meeting singer Wizkid in a video shared on his Instagram page

The humour-merchant screamed Wizkid’s name before lifting the singer up like a child and even bowing for him

Arole’s video sparked reactions from social media users and the comedian had a few words for people who raised brows at his actions

Fans have occasionally made jokes about singer Wizkid being seen as a celebrity even by fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry and comedian Arole recently proved the point.

The entertainer shared a video on his Instagram page showing the moment he met with the Made in Lagos (MIL) singer face-to-face in Lagos.

Arole couldn’t contain his excitement and he immediately started screaming the singer’s name.

After exchanging handshakes, he proceeded to lift Wizkid off the floor like a child and when he dropped the singer, he bowed slightly for him.

Watch the clip as seen on Instagram below:

Arole's video sparks reactions

uzee_usman said said:

"Shutdown baba mi ❤️❤️❤️ my 2 favs."

bigdreams__xi said:

"Why this thing dey make me smile ? Omo BIG WIZ."

cute.hanny1 said:

"Why una like to they carry him like this."

originaldemmy said:

"E remain small make you prostrate . Owo da Kama paro."

awotulagbenga said:

"No matter what you do don't ever hate on/mock or insult wiz in any form the guy carry extraordinary grace see arole with grace showing the guy big respect with full joy."

Arole makes a case for bowing for Wizkid

In a different post, the comedian made a reference to those making fun of him for bowing to the singer.

According to him, life is not about age but more about grace. Arole equally added that it's an honour for him to know the singer.

See his post below:

