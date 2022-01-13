Tiwa Savage Photo: Flytime Music Festival

After Wizkid treated fans to an electrifying opening day of the Flytime Music Festival, concert-goers were given another chance to live it up once again on Day 2. The second day of Flytime Music Festival 2021 was an incredible fusion of R&B, Soul, Afrobeats and Comedy from of some of the finest entertainers in the world - American R&B legend, Ne-Yo, renowned comedian, Bovi, and singing sensations Flavour, Simi and Chike. It all went down on Wednesday, December 22nd at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos, Nigeria.

Chike

The ‘Boo of the Booless’ himself got things started with performances of one love song after another, presenting the couples present with beautiful, heartwarming moments. However, the romantic vibe was turned all the way up when he performed his hit song from his recent album, ‘Running’, which had everyone on their feet.

Simi

As the song kept playing, fans were caught entirely off guard when Simi joined Chike on stage in performing the remix of this hit song. Afterwards, she headlined herself, performing from her array of hit songs with her melodious voice, one after the other. Fans gladly sang along to the likes of “Ayo” and “Woman”.

Flavour

Adorned in a black top with the African map boldly crested on it, a statement of his Pan-Africanism, and black pants with colored stripes, Flavour was introduced on stage with his monster hit "Doings" to a rousing welcome. Flavour brought an out of the ordinary vibe with his unique Afro-highlife band, performing hit song after hit song that had the entire crowd singing and dancing all set-long.

Bovi

Bovi, dressed in a black jacket and matching pants topped it with a hat, the type synonymous with the Ijaws, did what he has always done with expertise and distinction. The man on fire brought his comedy A-game as always, but this time with never before heard jokes that had the air filled with happiness and laughter.

Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo burst out decked in all camouflage delivering perfect choreography, antics and lively movements while the audience exploded with shouts of excitement. Things only got more intense as he delivered top-notch performances of some of the biggest R&B hits in history including ‘So Sick’, ‘Miss Independent, ‘Because of You’ and ‘Sexy Love’.

He also indulged fans with smash hits written by him including Mario’s ‘Let Me Love You'' and Beyonce’s ‘Irreplaceable’. Fans were thrilled to experience an intoxicating performance symbolic of Ne-Yo, singing every song word-for-word.

The second day of the Flytime Music Festival 2021 had its fair share of moments, but to sum it up to one word, it was magical. The bar was set high for Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged and A Decade of Davido on day 3 and day 4 respectively. Stay tuned for our recap of these days.

