The Tinubu administration has applied for a $500 million World Bank loan to establish a platform that will attract private investment into Nigeria's infrastructure sector

The loan is part of a wider $3.85 billion initiative called INFRAGROW, designed to address Nigeria's estimated $100 billion annual infrastructure funding gap

The World Bank has pencilled in May 25, 2027, as the proposed approval date, four days before Nigeria's next presidential inauguration

President Bola Tinubu's administration has approached the World Bank for a $500 million loan to establish an infrastructure financing platform aimed at reducing investment risks and attracting private capital into key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The proposed facility forms part of a broader $3.85 billion initiative known as the Nigeria Infrastructure Financing and De-Risking Platform for Growth and Jobs, or INFRAGROW.

Nigeria plans to use a fresh $500 million World Bank loan to establish a platform for financing major infrastructure projects. Photo: Presidency

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Details of the arrangement were contained in the World Bank's Initial Project Information Document, updated on November 4, 2026, which identifies the Federal Ministry of Finance as the borrower and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) as the implementing agency.

Why Nigeria needs the loan

The World Bank estimates that Nigeria faces an annual infrastructure financing shortfall of about $100 billion, a gap it says constrains economic growth, competitiveness and job creation.

The bank said the challenge extends beyond insufficient funding, highlighting weak project preparation and difficulties in turning infrastructure proposals into commercially viable investments, Punch reports.

The proposed $500 million loan comprises $400 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and $100 million from the International Development Association.

A technical design review is scheduled for January 21, 2027, while the proposed approval date is May 25, 2027, four days before Nigeria's presidential inauguration on May 29.

However, the World Bank's published timetable remains subject to change, and the proposed facility has not yet received approval.

How the $3.85 billion platform will work

The wider INFRAGROW structure combines World Bank funding with government equity, private investment, commercial debt and guarantees from international financial institutions.

The NSIA is expected to contribute $200 million as a founding shareholder, matched by another $200 million from private investors.

Commercial debt is projected at $600 million, alongside $100 million in IDA payment guarantees and a further $2.25 billion in guarantees from other international financial institutions.

The platform will operate through four independently governed subsidiaries.

The Project Preparation Facility will finance feasibility studies, risk assessments and transaction structuring to make infrastructure projects more attractive to investors.

The Viability Gap Fund will support economically important projects that cannot generate sufficient commercial returns on their own.

The Risk Capital Facility will provide equity and patient capital to commercially viable projects that investors consider too risky.

The Credit Guarantee Vehicle will provide protection against specified defaults, public-sector payment failures and political risks affecting eligible investments.

The World Bank has scheduled May 25, 2027, for the proposed approval of Nigeria's latest $500 million loan request. Photo: Bloomberg

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The arrangement is designed to attract commercial banks, pension funds, insurance companies and other institutional investors.

The International Finance Corporation is expected to participate as a co-investor, while the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency will provide political risk insurance.

Imo, Akwa Ibom, Ogun lead 10 states with biggest debt reductions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 10 Nigerian states recorded significant reductions in domestic debt between Q2 2023 and Q2 2026, with Imo State leading the ranking after cutting its debt stock by N141.34 billion.

An analysis of figures obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics supplied for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory shows that Imo, Akwa Ibom and Ogun recorded the three largest reductions in domestic debt over the period.

Source: Legit.ng