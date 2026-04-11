EKSU launches Project Digi-Teach to empower lecturers with essential digital skills for future-ready education

Collaboration with CFA Institute Nigeria creates a hands-on trading programme for students' real-world financial exposure

Strategic partnership with Springpod opens global internship opportunities for EKSU students with major companies

The Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, has unveiled a sweeping digital transformation agenda aimed at repositioning the institution for the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

Speaking at the university’s 30th convocation ceremony, Olowolafe outlined a bold vision anchored on innovation, global competitiveness, and digital fluency.

Olowolafe unveils Digit-Tech at EKSU to upskill 650 lecturers. Credit: EKSU

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At the heart of this vision is Project Digi-Teach EKSU, a flagship programme designed to equip all 650 lecturers with cutting-edge digital skills.

Digi-teach: Building a fully digital faculty

Project Digi-Teach is an ambitious initiative targeted at achieving 100 per cent digital proficiency among EKSU’s academic staff, regardless of discipline or experience level.

According to Olowolafe, the programme is rooted in a simple but powerful idea: educators must first be digitally empowered before they can prepare students for the future.

“You cannot teach what you do not know. You cannot inspire students to embrace the future if you are still uncertain about it,” he said.

The initiative will provide lecturers with access to modern teaching tools, digital platforms, and training tailored to the evolving demands of the classroom and the workplace.

It builds on existing efforts by the Tunji Olowolafe Foundation, which has sponsored 37 lecturers to international conferences since 2024.

However, Digi-Teach goes further by ensuring inclusivity. “No lecturer will be left behind. Every member of the faculty will be brought forward,” he declared.

Bridging academia and industry

Beyond digital literacy, EKSU is also strengthening the connection between classroom learning and real-world application.

A major highlight is the EKSU Trading Room and Financial Market Trading Programme, an initiative that has rapidly evolved into a fully accredited diploma course.

Developed in collaboration with CFA Institute Nigeria, the programme offers students hands-on exposure to financial markets through simulated trading environments.

Olowolafe paid special tribute to Professor Micheal Ojo Oke of the Faculty of Management Sciences for his role in bringing the project to life.

What began in 2025 as a modest facility has transformed into a state-of-the-art trading hub, complete with advanced computing systems, high-speed internet, and immersive learning tools.

Today, it stands as a model for experiential learning, with students actively engaging in market simulations and financial analysis.

Global opportunities through strategic partnerships

In another landmark development, EKSU has become the first African university accredited on Springpod, a London-based virtual career platform.

This partnership opens up a world of opportunities for students and graduates, granting them free access to virtual work experiences with global companies such as Amazon, Barclays, Deloitte, and Rolls-Royce.

“We are building graduates who are globally competitive — already credentialed, already investible, already ready,” Olowolafe said.

A charge to the next generation

Addressing the graduating Class of 2026, Olowolafe urged them to carry forward values that transcend academic achievement.

He emphasised hard work, humility, and integrity as essential qualities for navigating an increasingly complex world.

According to him, while skills and knowledge open doors, character ultimately determines success.

Positioning EKSU for the future

The convocation ceremony underscored EKSU’s growing ambition to become a hub for innovation and excellence in Nigeria’s higher education landscape.

Nigerian universities are going digital with Olowlafe launching Digit-Tech at EKSU. Credit: EKSU

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With initiatives like Digi-Teach, industry-driven programmes, and global partnerships, the university is charting a clear path toward producing graduates who are not only academically sound but also digitally fluent and globally relevant.

As Olowolafe’s vision unfolds, EKSU appears set to redefine what it means to be a 21st-century university in Africa.

Tunji Olowolafe Foundation launches N1 billion scholarship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tunji Olowolafe Foundation has introduced the Gbemisola Olowolafe Miva Scholarship, a major educational programme backed by a N1 billion commitment over five years.

The initiative will fully fund the university education of 1,000 Nigerian students at Miva Open University.

The scholarship was announced by Tunji Olowolafe, Chairman of Deux Project Limited and founder of the foundation, to mark the first anniversary of the passing of his wife, Gbemisola Olowolafe.

Source: Legit.ng