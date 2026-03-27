Breaking: WAEC Releases 2026 CB-WASSCE Results for Private Candidates, Shares Access Details
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the 2026 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) results for private candidates, First Series.
In a post shared on its official X account on Friday, March 27, WAEC stated that candidates would be able to access their results within the next 12 hours.
The examination body expressed appreciation to all stakeholders who collaborated in ensuring a smooth conduct of the examinations. It described the cooperation as instrumental to the success of the process.
Candidates were advised to check the official WAEC portal to access their results as soon as they are available.
The body wrote:
"The result of CB-WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2026--First Series has been released. Candidates can access their results within the next 12 hours. Our thanks to all stakeholders for cooperating with us to achieve this feat."
Source: Legit.ng
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