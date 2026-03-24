A Nigerian lady, Adedeye Marvellous, has shared her joy on social media after bagging an amazing examination result

The 500 level student of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) had straight A's in the ten courses she sat for

Massive reactions trailed her post on the X app as social media users congratulated her in the comments section

A Nigerian university student, Adedeye Marvellous, attracted attention online after celebrating an exceptional academic performance.

The undergraduate, who studied at Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, impressed many people after sharing the result of her recent examinations, where she achieved top grades in all the courses she completed.

Photo shows FUNAAB student's 500 level result. Photo credit: @adeyeyemar99720/X.

Source: Twitter

FUNAAB student gets 10 straight As

Identified as @adeyeyemar99720 on X, the proud student expressed happiness over the result.

Her post quickly gained attention, drawing reactions from users who flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

According to the details she provided, she earned the highest possible grade, A, in each of the ten courses she sat for during the examination period.

The courses had a strong focus on animal science, covering areas such as animal experimentation and research techniques, animal feeds and feeding stuffs, organic livestock production, ruminant animal nutrition, animal health and diseases, animal products and handling, beef cattle production, instrumentation in animal science, Seminar 1, and feed design and management.

Her performance in these specialised courses confirmed both her academic strength and commitment to her field of study.

FUNAAB student displays her 500 level result. Photo credit: FUNAAB.

Source: UGC

Reactions as FUNAAB student displays result

The post caught the attention of social media users, many of whom commended her hard work and brilliance.

Several Nigerians pointed to the level of discipline required to maintain such high standards in demanding courses, while others described her result as inspiring for fellow students striving for academic excellence.

DuroTemz said:

"Levels Dey this GPA things. Now this one go dey follow. Pharmacology students argue claiming 5.0."

Plugsman said:

"Non-APH students no go sabi the feat wey this girl pull, as per she no be "major" student. All As in APH 500L 1st semester? you good pieces!"

Chemicon said:

"This is like the fifth 5.0 post I'm seeing, from you guys. God is this a sign? Congratulations by the way."

Abdul wrote:

"Congratulations to you my department mate. Make I no talk anything again cuz omoh."

Cherry If said:

"Congratulations sis. How Una dey take park this 5.0 GPA. Abeg show me the way ooo. We gather dey the same college abeg."

Adexprex added:

"Be like say dem dey share 5pt for una school oooo."

DuroTemz said:

"Levels Dey this GPA things. Now this one go dey follow. Pharmacology students argue claiming 5.0."

See the post below:

FUNAAB student shows off her result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) celebrated as she recorded her best grades.

She showed off her final year results, stating that it was her most surprising result since her five years in the institution as an undergraduate.

Source: Legit.ng