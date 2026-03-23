A barber who sat for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination in 2021 has gone public with his West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result

According to the barber, he still does not have an explanation or understanding of how he ended up scoring an A1 in further mathematics

Apart from his further mathematics score, internet users also reacted to the barber's grade in mathematics, as his tweet went viral on X

A barber, identified on X as @5starbarber_1, has caused quite a stir on the social media platform after displaying his 2021 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result.

The barber, whose full name is Nkemdirim Chinedu Christian, admitted that to date, he still can't understand how he got an A1 in further mathematics.

A barber shares his 2021 WAEC result on X. Photo Credit: @5starbarber_1, waecheadquartersgh

Source: Twitter

Barber's further mathematics WAEC result sparks reactions

The barber added that his score in further mathematics is also intriguing because he scored a B2 in general mathematics.

"Unrelated, but till today I still don’t understand how I got an A in Further Maths and but a B in Maths," the barber's tweet read.

In the result shared on X, the barber covered his grades in other subjects. His post triggered mixed reactions, as people commented on his further mathematics and mathematics results.

A barber who scored an A1 in further mathematics displays his WAEC result. Photo Credit: @5starbarber_1

Source: Twitter

See the barber's tweet below:

Reactions trail barber's further mathematics result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the barber's further mathematics result below:

@milodot56 said:

"Not only you bro na only me get A for further mathematics for my set."

@ThedistinctONE1 said:

"Says a [expletive] that wrote WASSCE in 2021 You and I know how you got it."

@danielakin08 said:

"They mark basic steps in Maths but if you are allowes to skip certain steps in Fmaths beacuse you are now 'further.''

@falolamayowa30 said:

"Further mathematics is actually simple, I also had A1 in my waec then. That’s what push me to study mathematics."

@JOSHTHEGREATER said:

"I had exactly the same.

"I took an especial caution in my further mathematics than in my math because "I'm very good in math."

@Giskid4 said:

"Watin da funny me be those who da always run choose science department for secondary school dem go think say dem wise na barber this one later use em certificate do."

@randydid said:

"Was always good at further math most times A but you see the regular mathematics Even then engineering math."

@AdeyemiWisdom3 said:

"Lol, further mathematics is simpler and not as technical as mathematics it is easier to have an A in futher mathematics."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had displayed the excellent WAEC result of a boy who would not gain admission into the university.

Man displays his nephew's WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had made a request to President Bola Tinubu as he displayed the WAEC result of his nephew, who had an A1 in all subjects.

On his X page, @sama_on_point, the man showed his nephew’s WAEC result, which he wrote at Oritamefa Baptist Model School in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Mustapha scored A1 in nine subjects: Mathematics, English Language, Data Processing, Geography, Further Maths, Chemistry, Physics, Technical Drawing, and Civic Education. In the caption, the man tagged the X handle of President Bola Tinubu, asking for a $100,000 presidential reward.

Source: Legit.ng