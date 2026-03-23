The GATEWAY Program, led by Co-creation HUB Ltd, has opened registration to train and connect 340,000 Nigerian youths to global gig work over five years

The initiative focuses on equipping participants with in-demand digital skills through beginner and advanced learning pathways

It also targets women, persons with disabilities, and underserved youth, while aiming to transition participants into sustainable income opportunities

GATEWAY Program Commences Registration to Enable 340,000 Youth to Secure Gig Work The GATEWAY Program, a major five-year initiative aimed at connecting 340,000 young Nigerians to sustainable global gig work, has commenced.

The program, implemented by the Co-creation HUB Ltd (CcHUB), represents a significant effort to harness Nigeria’s youth dividend amid the rapid expansion of the global gig economy, estimated to be worth approximately $1.85 trillion by 2032.

The GATEWAY initiative targets women, PWDs, and others in its push for inclusive growth in the gig economy. Photo credit: CcHub

Source: UGC

Strategically designed to address Nigeria’s skills-to-employment gap, the GATEWAY Program equips participants with the competencies required to thrive in today’s flexible, digital gig economy.

Its core mission is to transition 340,000 young people from unemployment into sustainable income generation.

The initiative launched with a focus on four high-demand, market-relevant creative digital skills: Digital Marketing, Video Production and Editing, Graphic Design, and UI/UX Design.

Inclusivity is central to the program’s design, with a deliberate focus on empowering underserved groups. GATEWAY aims to address gender imbalance in the digital workforce while ensuring meaningful participation for young women, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), and displaced youth, including young men.

Ojoma Ochai, Managing Director of Co-creation HUB Ltd said:

“The GATEWAY Program represents a crucial, life-changing intervention in Nigeria’s youth unemployment challenge.

“By connecting 340,000 vulnerable young people to high-demand creative digital skills and direct pathways into the global gig economy, we are enabling them to become immediate and sustainable income earners. Our commitment goes far beyond certification—we are focused on ensuring participants are successfully transitioned into dignified gig work.”

The program’s structure is designed for maximum reach, with an approach tailored to varying skill levels. It offers two distinct pathways: the Growth Pathway, for skilled digital and creative talents seeking to strengthen their portfolios and access gig opportunities; and the Foundations Pathway, for beginners who need to acquire core digital and creative skills for gig work.

The GATEWAY Program is being implemented across 10 Nigerian states: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, Delta, Edo, and Enugu.

Registration has now commenced on the GATEWAY portal (gateway.cchub.africa), opening opportunities for young people to build skills, deepen their expertise, build stronger portfolios, and access global gig work.

Source: Legit.ng