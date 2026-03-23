The University of Ibadan has released the official cut-off marks for undergraduate admission for the 2026 academic session

The announcement covers all faculties, with competitive programmes such as Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, and Engineering requiring higher scores

Many courses across Arts, Agriculture, and Education maintain the baseline cut-off of 50, ensuring wider access for prospective students

The University of Ibadan has officially released the cut-off marks for undergraduate admission for the 2026 academic session.

The announcement covers all faculties and programmes, providing clarity for prospective students preparing to secure a place at Nigeria’s premier university.

Medicine and Law demand the highest scores in University of Ibadan admission list. Photo credit: UI website

Source: UGC

Find the list below:

Agriculture

1. Agric. Economics – 51.375

2. Agric. Extension & Rural Development – 50

3. Crop & Horticultural Sciences – 50

4. Soil Resources Management – 50

5. Animal Science – 50

6. Crop Protection & Environmental Biology – 50

Arts

7. Anthropology – 50

8. Arabic Language & Literature – 53.5

9. Archaeology – 50

10. Classical Studies – 50

11. Communication & Language Arts – 61 (ELDS: 58.5)

12. European Studies (French) – 50

13. European Studies (German) – 50

14. European Studies (Russian) – 50

15. English – 56.5 (ELDS: 53.375)

16. History – 50

17. Islamic Studies – 50

18. Linguistics – 56.875

19. Linguistics (Igbo) – 50

20. Linguistics (Yoruba) – 50

21. Music – 50

22. Philosophy – 50

23. Religious Studies – 50

24. Theatre Arts – 56 (ELDS: 52.25)

College of Medicine

25. Biochemistry – 53.125

26. Dentistry – 68.625 (ELDS: 66.75)

27. Environmental Health Science – 51.25

28. Human Nutrition & Dietetics – 55.625 (ELDS: 52.25)

29. Medical Laboratory Science – 63.25 (ELDS: 60.25)

30. Medicine & Surgery – 78.875 (ELDS: 77.375)

31. Nursing Science – 71.375 (ELDS: 67.875)

32. Physiology – 55.75 (ELDS: 55.5)

33. Physiotherapy – 65.125 (ELDS: 61.625)

Computing

34. Computer Science – 63.5 (ELDS: 53.5)

Economics & Management Sciences

35. Economics – 58.125 (ELDS: 53.625)

36. Accounting – 68.5 (ELDS: 66.125)

37. Banking & Finance – 51.875

38. Marketing & Consumer Studies – 50.875

Education

39. Adult Education – 50

40. Business Education – 50

41. Early Childhood Education – 50

42. Education & Arabic Studies – 50

43. Education & Biology – 50

44. Education & Chemistry – 50

45. Education & Religious Studies – 50

46. Education & Communication & Language Arts – 50

47. Education & Economics – 50

48. Education & English – 53.125 (ELDS: 52.25)

49. Education & French – 50

50. Education & Geography – 50

51. Education & History – 50

52. Education & Islamic Studies – 50

53. Education & Computer Science – 50

54. Educational Technology – 50

55. Education & Mathematics – 50

56. Education & Physics – 50

57. Education & Political Science – 50

58. Education & Yoruba – 50

59. Educational Management – 50

60. Guidance & Counselling – 50

61. Health Education – 50

62. Human Kinetics – 50

63. Library, Archival & Information Studies – 50

64. Special Education – 50

Environmental Design & Management

65. Architecture – 50

66. Estate Management – 50

67. Urban & Regional Planning – 50

68. Quantity Surveying – 50

Law

69. Law – 70.875 (ELDS: 67.625)

Pharmacy

70. Pharmacy – 69.125 (ELDS: 62.875)

Renewable Natural Resources

71. Aquaculture & Fisheries Management – 50

72. Forest Production & Products – 50

73. Wildlife & Ecotourism Management – 50

74. Social & Environmental Forestry – 50

Science

75. Anthropology – 50

76. Archaeology – 50

77. Botany – 50

78. Chemistry – 50

79. Geography – 50

80. Geology – 51

81. Industrial Chemistry – 51

82. Mathematics – 51

83. Microbiology – 50.5

84. Physics – 51

85. Statistics – 50

86. Zoology – 50

Social Sciences

87. Geography – 50

88. Political Science – 55.375

89. Psychology – 54.5

90. Sociology – 51

Technology

91. Agricultural & Environmental Engineering – 56.875

92. Civil Engineering – 63.25 (ELDS: 57)

93. Electrical & Electronics Engineering – 70 (ELDS: 58.875)

94. Food Technology – 51.125

95. Industrial & Production Engineering – 51.625

96. Biomedical Engineering – 55.375

97. Mechanical Engineering – 70.5 (ELDS: 60.125)

98. Petroleum Engineering – 62.75 (ELDS: 57.125)

99. Wood Products Engineering – 51

100. Automotive Engineering – 51.5

Veterinary Medicine

101. Veterinary Medicine – 57.125

Engineering programmes show competitive cut-off marks at University of Ibadan. Photo credit: UI website

Source: UGC

Covenant University begins Law degree programme

Legit.ng earlier reported in 2026, Covenant University has officially inaugurated its College of Law, a bold step aimed at addressing Nigeria’s pressing need for stronger legal education and jurisprudence.

The groundbreaking ceremony reflects the institution’s commitment to bridging gaps in legal training and raising national standards.

Source: Legit.ng