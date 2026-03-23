University of Ibadan Announces Cut-Off Marks for 2026 Undergraduate Admission
- The University of Ibadan has released the official cut-off marks for undergraduate admission for the 2026 academic session
- The announcement covers all faculties, with competitive programmes such as Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, and Engineering requiring higher scores
- Many courses across Arts, Agriculture, and Education maintain the baseline cut-off of 50, ensuring wider access for prospective students
The University of Ibadan has officially released the cut-off marks for undergraduate admission for the 2026 academic session.
The announcement covers all faculties and programmes, providing clarity for prospective students preparing to secure a place at Nigeria’s premier university.
Find the list below:
Agriculture
1. Agric. Economics – 51.375
2. Agric. Extension & Rural Development – 50
3. Crop & Horticultural Sciences – 50
4. Soil Resources Management – 50
5. Animal Science – 50
6. Crop Protection & Environmental Biology – 50
Arts
7. Anthropology – 50
8. Arabic Language & Literature – 53.5
9. Archaeology – 50
10. Classical Studies – 50
11. Communication & Language Arts – 61 (ELDS: 58.5)
12. European Studies (French) – 50
13. European Studies (German) – 50
14. European Studies (Russian) – 50
15. English – 56.5 (ELDS: 53.375)
16. History – 50
17. Islamic Studies – 50
18. Linguistics – 56.875
19. Linguistics (Igbo) – 50
20. Linguistics (Yoruba) – 50
21. Music – 50
22. Philosophy – 50
23. Religious Studies – 50
24. Theatre Arts – 56 (ELDS: 52.25)
College of Medicine
25. Biochemistry – 53.125
26. Dentistry – 68.625 (ELDS: 66.75)
27. Environmental Health Science – 51.25
28. Human Nutrition & Dietetics – 55.625 (ELDS: 52.25)
29. Medical Laboratory Science – 63.25 (ELDS: 60.25)
30. Medicine & Surgery – 78.875 (ELDS: 77.375)
31. Nursing Science – 71.375 (ELDS: 67.875)
32. Physiology – 55.75 (ELDS: 55.5)
33. Physiotherapy – 65.125 (ELDS: 61.625)
Computing
34. Computer Science – 63.5 (ELDS: 53.5)
Economics & Management Sciences
35. Economics – 58.125 (ELDS: 53.625)
36. Accounting – 68.5 (ELDS: 66.125)
37. Banking & Finance – 51.875
38. Marketing & Consumer Studies – 50.875
Education
39. Adult Education – 50
40. Business Education – 50
41. Early Childhood Education – 50
42. Education & Arabic Studies – 50
43. Education & Biology – 50
44. Education & Chemistry – 50
45. Education & Religious Studies – 50
46. Education & Communication & Language Arts – 50
47. Education & Economics – 50
48. Education & English – 53.125 (ELDS: 52.25)
49. Education & French – 50
50. Education & Geography – 50
51. Education & History – 50
52. Education & Islamic Studies – 50
53. Education & Computer Science – 50
54. Educational Technology – 50
55. Education & Mathematics – 50
56. Education & Physics – 50
57. Education & Political Science – 50
58. Education & Yoruba – 50
59. Educational Management – 50
60. Guidance & Counselling – 50
61. Health Education – 50
62. Human Kinetics – 50
63. Library, Archival & Information Studies – 50
64. Special Education – 50
Environmental Design & Management
65. Architecture – 50
66. Estate Management – 50
67. Urban & Regional Planning – 50
68. Quantity Surveying – 50
Law
69. Law – 70.875 (ELDS: 67.625)
Pharmacy
70. Pharmacy – 69.125 (ELDS: 62.875)
Renewable Natural Resources
71. Aquaculture & Fisheries Management – 50
72. Forest Production & Products – 50
73. Wildlife & Ecotourism Management – 50
74. Social & Environmental Forestry – 50
Science
75. Anthropology – 50
76. Archaeology – 50
77. Botany – 50
78. Chemistry – 50
79. Geography – 50
80. Geology – 51
81. Industrial Chemistry – 51
82. Mathematics – 51
83. Microbiology – 50.5
84. Physics – 51
85. Statistics – 50
86. Zoology – 50
Social Sciences
87. Geography – 50
88. Political Science – 55.375
89. Psychology – 54.5
90. Sociology – 51
Technology
91. Agricultural & Environmental Engineering – 56.875
92. Civil Engineering – 63.25 (ELDS: 57)
93. Electrical & Electronics Engineering – 70 (ELDS: 58.875)
94. Food Technology – 51.125
95. Industrial & Production Engineering – 51.625
96. Biomedical Engineering – 55.375
97. Mechanical Engineering – 70.5 (ELDS: 60.125)
98. Petroleum Engineering – 62.75 (ELDS: 57.125)
99. Wood Products Engineering – 51
100. Automotive Engineering – 51.5
Veterinary Medicine
101. Veterinary Medicine – 57.125
Covenant University begins Law degree programme
Legit.ng earlier reported in 2026, Covenant University has officially inaugurated its College of Law, a bold step aimed at addressing Nigeria’s pressing need for stronger legal education and jurisprudence.
The groundbreaking ceremony reflects the institution’s commitment to bridging gaps in legal training and raising national standards.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.