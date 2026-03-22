The Nigerian Exchange operated for three trading days, recording a total turnover of 8.761 billion shares

The ICT sector led trading activity by volume with 60.84% contribution, followed by Financial Services

Market breadth improved as 48 equities gained, 43 declined, and 57 remained unchanged

The Nigerian Exchange operated for three trading days this week, following the Federal Government’s declaration of Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

A total turnover of 8.761 billion shares worth N267.253 billion in 193,473 deals was recorded on the floor of the Exchange this week, compared with 3.321 billion shares valued at N164.845 billion traded in 318,907 deals in the previous week.

Nigerian Exchange trades N267bn as Eid holidays cut sessions Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The ICT industry, measured by volume, led trading activity with 5.330 billion shares valued at N46.825 billion traded in 21,573 deals. The sector contributed 60.84% and 17.52% to total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Financial Services industry followed, recording 2.765 billion shares worth N95.892 billion in 75,103 deals. The Consumer Goods industry ranked third, with a turnover of 174.484 million shares valued at N20.805 billion in 20,693 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume, E-Tranzact International Plc, FCMB Group Plc, and Wema Bank Plc accounted for 6.084 billion shares worth N40.661 billion in 5,570 deals, representing 69.44% of total volume and 15.21% of total value.

Market breadth improved during the week, with 48 equities recording price appreciation, higher than 34 in the previous week. Forty-three equities declined, down from 61 in the prior week, while 57 equities remained unchanged, compared with 53 recorded the previous week.

Top Price decliners

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc: N17.36 to N8.58 (-N8.78, -50.58%)

Presco Plc: N2,083.90 to N1,701.10 (-N382.80, -18.37%)

Daar Communications Plc: N2.14 to N1.85 (-N0.29, -13.55%)

Eterna Plc: N42.30 to N36.90 (-N5.40, -12.77%)

Red Star Express Plc: N28.55 to N25.70 (-N2.85, -9.98%)

Aradel Holdings Plc: N1,340.00 to N1,210.30 (-N129.70, -9.68%)

Omatek Ventures Plc: N2.60 to N2.36 (-N0.24, -9.23%)

DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc: N7.00 to N6.45 (-N0.55, -7.86%)

VFD Group Plc: N12.50 to N11.55 (-N0.95, -7.60%)

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc: N2.30 to N2.14 (-N0.16, -6.96%)

Investors trade 8.76bn shares during 3 days trading Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Top price gainers

John Holt Plc: N9.45 to N11.85 (+N2.40, +25.40%)

BUA Cement Plc: N270.00 to N326.70 (+N56.70, +21.00%)

Premier Paints Plc: N19.40 to N23.40 (+N4.00, +20.62%)

Zenith Bank Plc: N95.95 to N110.00 (+N14.05, +14.64%)

Learn Africa Plc: N8.25 to N9.35 (+N1.10, +13.33%)

Austin Laz & Company Plc: N3.95 to N4.45 (+N0.50, +12.66%)

Livestock Feeds Plc: N7.20 to N8.10 (+N0.90, +12.50%)

The Initiates Plc: N18.25 to N20.20 (+N1.95, +10.68%)

Guinness Nigeria Plc: N385.00 to N423.20 (+N38.20, +9.92%)

Ikeja Hotel Plc: N36.00 to N39.00 (+N3.00, +8.33%)

Source: Legit.ng