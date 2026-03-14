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Full List: Ten Most Beautiful Universities Across Africa Ranked
Education

Full List: Ten Most Beautiful Universities Across Africa Ranked

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Africa’s most visually striking universities were ranked based on architecture, landscape integration, and campus design spread across Southern, West, and East Africa
  • Institutions in South Africa and Nigeria dominated the list, combining historic structures with dramatic natural settings
  • The ranking reflected how campus environment influenced student experience, wellbeing, and learning culture across the continent

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Africa’s universities are not only centres of learning but also custodians of some of the continent’s most striking landscapes and architecture.

From mountain-backed campuses to purpose-built modern environments, several institutions offer surroundings that shape daily academic life and leave lasting impressions on students and visitors alike.

Covenant University is a Nigerian institution
Nigeria's Covenant University is among the private universities on the list. Photo: CU
Source: UGC

While academic strength remains the core reason for choosing a university, physical setting often influences student experience, wellbeing and campus culture.

Across Africa, a blend of natural beauty, thoughtful design and historical character has produced campuses that stand out for their visual appeal.

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Below are ten African universities widely regarded for their remarkable environments according to The Times Higher Education.

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Africa’s most beautiful university campuses

University of Cape Town

Set against the slopes of Table Mountain, this South African institution combines dramatic natural scenery with historic stone buildings. Its elevated position offers sweeping views that define its global reputation for beauty.

Stellenbosch University

Located in South Africa’s wine-producing region, the campus sits beside the Eerste River and beneath mountain ranges. Oak-lined avenues and Cape Dutch architecture add to its serene atmosphere.

University of Pretoria

Jacaranda trees transform the campus during blooming season, while landmark structures such as the Old Arts Building contribute heritage value and visual balance.

Gaston Berger University

Spread across a vast area near Saint-Louis, the university features modern buildings arranged around shaded courtyards. The campus design prioritises calm study spaces in a semi-arid environment.

University of Ghana

Distinguished by whitewashed buildings and red roofs, the Legon campus integrates green lawns, flowering trees and iconic academic structures, including one of West Africa’s notable libraries.

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Obafemi Awolowo University

Known for its modernist architecture, OAU campus features sculptural buildings and open green spaces set within an ancient Yoruba city.

University of Lagos

Surrounded by waterways and vegetation, UNILAG campus offers botanical gardens, parks and lagoon views that create a rare natural retreat within a major city.

The main gate of the University of Lagos.
University of Lagos is among the most aesthetically pleasing institutions in Africa. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Ahmadu Bello University

With expansive lawns, water features and carefully planned walkways, the Zaria-based institution balances modern infrastructure with open landscapes.

Uganda Christian University

Situated in Mukono, the campus features landscaped sports grounds and a modern library that becomes a visual landmark after dark.

Covenant University

This purpose-built campus in Ogun State stands out for its orderly layout, recreational facilities and extensive green areas, reflecting a contemporary approach to campus planning.

Top 10 best universities in West Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings has released its latest order of the best ivory towers in the western part of Africa.

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Originally, the rankings assessed 2,191 universities across 115 countries and territories, using indicators that measured teaching quality, research environment, research quality, industry income and international outlook.

Here are the top 10 universities in West Africa in 2026, listed in descending order, along with brief explanations of their positions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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