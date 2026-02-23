Why University of Abuja Expelled 28 Students, Sanctioned 15 Alumni
- University of Abuja (Yakubu Gowon University) expelled 28 students for serious disciplinary offences, including drug possession
- Certificates of several former students were revoked due to non-compliance with the disciplinary committee's invitations
- Nine students were exonerated, while 33 others received warnings for alleged infractions at UNIABUJA
FCT, Abuja - The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has ratified the expulsion of 28 students and revoked the certificates of 15 former students.
As reported on Monday, February 23, by The Punch, the expelled students were found guilty of offences including examination malpractice, theft, cult-related activities, conspiracy, assault, burglary, drug possession and use, falsification of admission results, and repeated failure to appear before the disciplinary committee.
UNIABUJA expels students, revokes certificates
Guardian also noted the development.
The institution also withdrew the certificates of the ex-students for ignoring multiple invitations from the disciplinary committee.
A statement on Sunday, February 22, by Habib Yakoob, the acting director, information and university relations, said the decision was taken at the institution’s 191st regular meeting of the senate held on Thursday, January 28. The school stated that it decided to sanction the students following the report and recommendations of the student disciplinary committee (SDC).
Furthermore, the statement disclosed that nine undergraduates were exonerated after investigations, while 33 others received warnings for various infractions, including fighting, hostel racketeering, and conspiracy.
The statement reads:
“The senate of the University of Abuja has approved the expulsion of twenty-eight students over various disciplinary offences.
“The affected students were found culpable of serious misconduct, including assault, conspiracy, burglary, theft, falsification of ‘O’ Level results uploaded on the university portal for admission, as well as possession and use of hard drugs.”
The University’s vice-chancellor (VC), Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, shared his reaction in the X post below.
UNIABUJA secures N4bn health funding
Meanwhile, Prof. Fawehinmi-led UNIABUJA has been selected as one of six Nigerian universities to benefit from the 2026 Special Intervention for Health Professions (SHIP) programme, a joint initiative by the Federal Ministry of Education and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). The selection will enable UNIABUJA to expand infrastructure and acquire equipment for its health-related faculties.
According to a recent report on the institution's website, the grant followed a successful bidding by the provost of the College of Health Sciences, Prof. Titus Ibekwe.
Legit.ng understands that the university will receive N4 billion.
The other universities selected for the 2026 SHIP funding are:
- Bayero University, Kano
- Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife
- Modibbo Adama University, Yola
- Rivers State University, Port Harcourt
- Abia State University
Tinubu renames University of Abuja
Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal executive council (FEC) resolved to rename UNIABUJA after former military ruler Yakubu Gowon.
Mohammed Idris, the minister of information, disclosed this after a FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.
Idris said the university will be renamed ‘Yakubu Gowon University’ to “honour the elder statesman," adding that the name change will still need to be approved by the National Assembly.
