Abuja, FCT - Arabinrin Aderonke, founder and executive director of Glide Media Foundation, has said education systems risk losing relevance if young people are excluded from decision-making processes.

Aderonke stated this in a statement released on Saturday, January 4, in commemoration of the International Day of Education 2026.

“Education should not be something done for young people alone, it must be built with them. When youth are engaged as partners in learning, education becomes more relevant, inclusive, and impactful,” she said.

Aderonke stressed that rapid digital transformation has altered how young people learn, communicate, and engage with society, requiring education frameworks to evolve accordingly.

How are youth vital in education reform?

Legit.ng notes that the theme for this year's International Day of Education 2026 is “The Power of Youth in Co-Creating Education”.

The theme places emphasis on young people not merely as beneficiaries of education reforms but as active partners in designing learning systems that reflect contemporary realities.

The International Day of Education was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 2018 and first observed globally in January 2019.

It recognises education as a fundamental human right and a critical driver of sustainable development, peace building, poverty reduction, and social progress.

Speaking on the theme, Aderonke noted that media and communication platforms have become critical tools in connecting learners with educators and policymakers.

“Beyond classrooms, learning continues through stories, conversations, and digital spaces. Media has the ability to connect learners, educators, and institutions, while also inspiring curiosity and lifelong learning,” the founder of Glide Media Foundation said.

Foundation calls for deeper youth involvement

Meanwhile, Glide Media Foundation also renewed its calls for deeper youth involvement in shaping education systems across Africa and beyond.

The foundation, which uses digital platforms, advocacy campaigns, and creative communication tools to support youth-led learning initiatives, said media can play a transformative role in education by shaping public awareness, strengthening accountability, and expanding access to information, particularly for underserved communities.

As education systems respond to technological advancement and shifting global realities, the foundation has called for stronger integration of digital inclusion, media literacy, and ethical communication into learning models.

According to the organisation, responsible use of media can help translate education policies into lived experiences for learners.

Why young people need more skills - Aderonke

Aderonke also highlighted the importance of equipping young people with skills that go beyond traditional academic knowledge.

“In a rapidly changing world, education must help young people think critically, communicate responsibly, and navigate digital environments with confidence. These skills are essential for participation, leadership, and responsible citizenship,” she said.

She urged governments, education authorities, civil society groups, and development partners to increase collaboration and investment in youth-informed and youth-led education initiatives.

Foundation, school seek improved education

