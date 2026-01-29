The momentum is building as Traders Fair 2026 prepares to make a bold return to Lagos, bringing together the brightest minds in trading, investing, and financial technology. On Friday, 10 April 2026, the prestigious Lagos Continental Hotel will host one of Africa’s most anticipated finance events, welcoming traders, investors, fintech leaders, and market innovators from across Nigeria and beyond.

Lagos prepares for Traders Fair 2026, a must-attend event for investors, traders, and fintech leaders

Source: Original

Designed as a dynamic one-day experience, Traders Fair 2026 promises a high-impact environment where education meets opportunity. From insightful discussions and live demonstrations to practical market strategies, the event is tailored to empower both emerging and seasoned market participants with real-world knowledge and actionable tools.

Exploring the future of global trading

Traders Fair 2026 will dive deep into the rapidly evolving financial landscape — covering Forex, Stocks, AI-driven trading, Robo Trading, and next-generation fintech solutions. Attendees will gain direct access to industry experts, visionary leaders, and innovative companies shaping how modern markets operate.

The event will also celebrate excellence in the industry, highlighting success stories, market breakthroughs, and outstanding contributions that continue to drive the global trading ecosystem forward.

Backed by trusted industry partners

The success of Traders Fair 2026 is further reinforced by the strong support of respected global and regional industry leaders. XM proudly participates as an Official Sponsor, while FXIFY and iQuoto join the event as Gold Sponsors, collectively playing a key role in enhancing the overall experience for attendees. Their involvement highlights a shared dedication to promoting financial education, fostering transparency, and driving innovation across the trading and investment landscape. Through their support, Traders Fair 2026 is set to deliver high-quality content, meaningful engagement, and valuable insights for the growing trading community in Nigeria and beyond.

Lucky draws & exclusive prizes

Every registered attendee will stand a chance to win exciting prizes through the official event lucky draw, adding even more excitement to an already unmissable day.

Event information

Date: Friday, 10 April 2026

Friday, 10 April 2026 Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Venue: The Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos

The Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos Admission: Free with online registration

To ensure a convenient and hassle-free entry on the event day, guests are strongly encouraged to register online in advance.

Where connections turn into opportunities

More than just a conference, Traders Fair 2026 is a powerful networking and learning platform — a place to exchange ideas, build meaningful connections, and gain insights that can shape long-term success in today’s fast-moving financial markets.

To learn more or secure your free pass, visit tradersfair.com or contact info@tradersfair.com

​​Follow us on social media

Website: tradersfair.com

Facebook: facebook.com/TradersFair

Instagram: instagram.com/tradersfair.asia

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tradersfair

Twitter/X: x.com/tradersfair

Source: Legit.ng