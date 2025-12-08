The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) remained a vital paramilitary force in 2025, safeguarding lives, property, and national infrastructure

Its structured salary system under the Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS) continued to reward officers based on rank, education, and years of service

For many Nigerians, the Corps offered not only job security but also steady pay and allowances that supported welfare and professional duties

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) remained one of the country’s leading paramilitary organisations in 2025, operating under the Federal Ministry of Interior.

The Corps continued to play a vital role in protecting lives and property, preventing crises, safeguarding national infrastructure, and assisting in disaster management.

Full Breakdown: Estimated Salary of Nigerian Civil Defence NSCDC Released in 2025

The Civil Defence salary system in 2025 was said to follow the Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS), which applied across federal paramilitary agencies. Salaries were determined by rank, educational qualifications, and years of service.

Assistant Cadre Salary 2025

For SSCE holders, the monthly salary was estimated as:

- Correctional Assistant III (CA III): ₦40,000 – ₦45,000

- Correctional Assistant II (CA II): ₦46,000 – ₦50,000

- Correctional Assistant I (CA I): ₦52,000 – ₦60,000

- Senior Assistant II (SCA II): ₦65,000 – ₦70,000

- Senior Assistant I (SCA I): ₦75,000 – ₦85,000

Inspectorate Cadre Salary 2025

For NCE and ND holders, the salary range was reported as:

- Assistant Inspector of Corps (AIC): ₦95,000 – ₦110,000

- Inspector of Corps (IC): ₦115,000 – ₦130,000

- Senior Inspector of Corps (SIC): ₦135,000 – ₦150,000

- Chief Inspector of Corps (CIC): ₦160,000 – ₦180,000

Superintendent Cadre Salary 2025

For HND and B.Sc holders, the monthly earnings were higher:

- Assistant Superintendent II (ASC II): ₦170,000 – ₦190,000

- Assistant Superintendent I (ASC I): ₦200,000 – ₦220,000

- Deputy Superintendent (DSC): ₦230,000 – ₦250,000

- Superintendent of Corps (SC): ₦260,000 – ₦300,000

- Chief Superintendent (CSC): ₦310,000 – ₦350,000

- Assistant Comptroller of Corps (ACC): ₦360,000

Allowances and Benefits

NSCDC officers receive various allowances in addition to their salaries. These allowances enhance the total earnings and support officers in performing their duties effectively:

Transport Allowance – To cover official travel or commuting expenses. Housing Allowance – For officers not living in government-provided quarters. Uniform Allowance – For the maintenance and replacement of uniforms. Hazard Allowance – For those serving in high-risk or field operations. Medical Allowance – To cover healthcare and treatment costs. Meal Subsidy – Provided monthly as part of welfare support. Training Allowance – Paid during official training or workshops. Leave Allowance – Paid during annual leave periods. Pension and Gratuity – Upon retirement under the federal contributory pension scheme.

