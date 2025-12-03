The Emir of Jajere in Yobe State has urged Fulani parents to prioritise education over cattle rearing

He told community leaders that meaningful development could not be achieved without schooling for children

The royal father also warned Fulani youth against drug abuse, addiction and other forms of immorality

The Emir of Jajere in Yobe State and Grand Patron of Tabital Pulaaku International (Nigeria Chapter), His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mai Hamza Ibn Buba Mashio, has called on Fulani parents and community leaders to make the education of their children a top priority.

Speaking during a meeting with Fulani leaders in Babbangida, Tarmuwa Local Government Area, the emir said there was no basis for comparison between educated cattle rearers and uneducated ones in terms of productivity and output.

Emir of Jajere urges Fulani parents to prioritise education for children in Yobe State. Photo credit: Chiranjibi/x

Source: Twitter

According to DailyTrust, he urged parents to stop sending their children to the bush to rear animals and instead enrol them in schools.

“Stop sending your kids to the bush to rear animals; send them to schools. No meaningful development will take place in our communities or societies without education,” he said.

Education as pathway to development

The emir emphasised that education remained a critical pathway to development, empowerment and integration into Nigeria’s modern socio-economic system. He noted that global changes required communities to be informed and educated in order to adapt and progress.

“Things are changing in the whole world. For us to prepare ourselves to adapt to these changes and overcome them, and move on, we need to be really informed and educated about what is going on by sending our kids to schools and preventing them from roaming,” he stated.

Warning against immorality and drug abuse

In addition to his call for education, the emir warned Fulani youth against drug abuse, addiction and other forms of immorality. He stressed that such behaviours posed serious risks to the wellbeing and future of the community.

By urging parents and leaders to embrace schooling and discourage harmful practices, the emir highlighted education as the foundation for meaningful development and security in Yobe State and beyond.

Fulani leaders told education is vital for empowerment and socio-economic progress in Nigeria. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Yobe state

Yobe State is located in northeastern Nigeria and is often referred to as the “Pride of the Sahel.” Created on August 27, 1991 from the western half of Borno State, its capital is Damaturu.

The state shares an international border with Niger Republic to the north and neighbours Borno, Bauchi, Jigawa and Gombe States. Covering about 45,502 km², Yobe has 17 Local Government Areas.

Its terrain is largely plains with Sahelian vegetation, prone to desertification and drought. With an estimated population of over 3.6 million in 2022, Yobe’s economy is mainly agricultural, focusing on livestock, grains and cash crops.

Nigeria's out-of-school children hits over 20 million

Legit.ng earlier reported that stakeholders have renewed efforts to support the federal government in addressing Nigeria's rising number of out-of-school children. Legit.ng reports that the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria has jumped to nearly 20 million.

Bothered by the increasing number, FlexiSAF Foundation continued its annual Walk for Education 4.0, the initiative's first global edition. The initiative, “Every Step Counts: Securing the Future Amidst Economic Challenges,” ran from December 2 to 16, 2024.

The foundation will soon release an impact report detailing the funds raised and their utilization, ensuring transparency. Hundreds, including schoolchildren, participated in a walk supported by the Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.

Source: Legit.ng