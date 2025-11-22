The KB Foundation, a community-driven initiative, has awarded scholarships to seven indigent students

The beneficiaries, studying various courses at universities such as OAU, UNILORIN, and FUTA, shared how the scholarship helped them

The foundation said it not only provides financial assistance but also inspires its beneficiaries to work hard and give back to others

Osogbo, Osun - Access to tertiary education in Nigeria has become increasingly limited for students from indigent families, as many schools, both public and private, continuously increase their tuition fees.

The dream of higher education, for indigent students, often collides with the harsh reality of financial hardship. However, a group of seven students recently had that dream brought back to life when they secured life-changing scholarships from the KB Foundation, a community-driven initiative offering scholarships, school materials and hope. Meet the beneficiaries below:

OAU student Abiola Badmus bags scholarship

Abiola Badmus A, a student of Medicine and Surgery at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, is one of the beneficiaries of the scholarship.

He reportedly first became aware of the KB Foundation through a reference to the founder. During the Foundation's inaugural year in 2023, he received a scholarship that greatly reduced his academic financial responsibilities.

Abiola said the scholarship allowed him to completely focus on his studies, just as he also reaffirmed his belief in giving back to society. He has reportedly completed his preclinical studies, KB Foundation said in a statement on Saturday, November 22.

UNILORIN student Adekunle describes scholarship as blessing

Another beneficiary of the scholarship is Alabi Abdulmujeeb Adekunle, a student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

According to Alabi, he learned about the scholarship from his father, who shared the application link with him. He was given the scholarship during a ceremony at Osun State University (UNIOSUN), following a rigorous screening procedure and assessment.

He said he considers the scholarship a "blessing," alleviating his family's financial hardship and allowing him to focus exclusively on his studies.

OAU student Goodluck Ope is another beneficiary

Adeniji Goodluck Ope, a student of Medicine and Surgery at the Obafemi Awolowo University, is another beneficiary.

His journey started with a free JAMB registration exam at Career Builder Secondary School. His strong JAMB results drew the attention of the school's owner, who suggested him for the KB Foundation's scholarship.

Adeniji reportedly secured the scholarship immediately after enrollment.

How I discovered KB Foundation scholarship - Julius

Bolarinwa Olayinka Julius, a student of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ilorin, said he discovered the scholarship through a WhatsApp link and was granted during a KB Foundation project at Osun State University.

According to the foundation, Bolarinwa has passed his first professional tests and has recently begun his clinical years.

Another beneficiary Toheeb Abidemi speaks

Nurudeen Toheeb Abidemi, a student of Nursing Science at the University of Ilorin, said he also learned about the scholarship through a WhatsApp group and received it during a donation event at Osun State University in August 2025.

The young student expressed gratitude for how the scholarship reduced his family's financial burden.

He added that the assistance has allowed him to concentrate on his studies.

FUTA student Abiodun bags scholarship

Arowolo Wahab Abiodun, a student of Medicine and Surgery at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, said he discovered the KB Foundation scholarship through a flyer on the ICAN Academy Opportunity Hub. Following a competitive selection procedure, he received a one-year tuition scholarship.

He thanked the Foundation for facilitating his academic career by supporting tuition, preclinical expenses, and community service.

OAU Law student is another beneficiary

Maruff Hammed K., a Law student at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said he learnt about the KB Foundation from a teacher, who connected him to the founder.

He expressed appreciation to the Foundation, having received the scholarship since his first year in the university.

Maruff attributes his academic success to the Foundation's consistent support and God's kindness.

Beyond paying school fees, the foundation said it inspires its beneficiaries to work hard and give back to others.

16 UNILAG students awarded scholarship

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that 16 financially disadvantaged students at the University of Lagos were awarded scholarships worth over N8.9 million by the Professor Mike Adebamowo Foundation.

The scholarship award ceremony took place on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Senate Lounge of the university, gathering university leaders, foundation representatives, and the recipients in a celebration of generosity and hope.

Speaking at the event, Professor Mike Adebamowo, executive director of the foundation, explained the motivation behind this philanthropic initiative.

