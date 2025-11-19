Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented appointment letters to 400 newly recruited Mathematics teachers across the state

The governor said the recruitment is a direct response to subject gaps affecting performance and career readiness among students

Governor Yusuf stated that the new teachers would significantly enhance teaching quality, improve examination outcomes in the state

Kano, Nigeria - There was massive excitement among mathematics educators in Kano on Tuesday as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf delivered on his pledge to strengthen learning outcomes in public schools by recruiting qualified teachers.

The governor issued permanent and pensionable appointment letters to 400 newly employed mathematics teachers who will serve in secondary schools across the state.

According to Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, his spokesperson, the governor explained that the recruitment was a strategic move to address persistent subject shortages and poor performance in mathematics at the secondary level.

He noted that Mathematics is the bedrock of science, engineering, innovation and technology, adding that Kano cannot compete in a knowledge-driven world without a strong foundation.

Gov's message to new teachers

Governor Yusuf stated that the 400 teachers would play a critical role in improving school standards, boosting examination results and opening career pathways for students in STEM fields.

He commended the Ministry of Education and the Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSSSMB) for what he described as a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

The governor urged the teachers to justify the confidence placed in them by serving with passion, professionalism and dedication.

Governor Abba presents 2026 budget

Meanwhile, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill totalling N1,368,127,929,271 to the Kano State House of Assembly

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing legacy projects and deepening inclusive development across the state.

According to a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the proposed budget features a remarkable 68% capital expenditure, amounting to N934.6 billion, and 32% recurrent expenditure, totalling N433.4 billion—one of the highest capital-to-recurrent expenditure ratios in recent history.

Governor Yusuf explained that the allocations reflect his administration’s development priorities, with Education topping the chart at N405.3 billion (30%), followed by Infrastructure at N346.2 billion (25%) and Health at N212.2 billion (16%).

“These allocations demonstrate our unwavering determination to invest heavily in human capital development, safeguard the well-being of our people, and lay the physical foundation for sustainable growth,” the Governor said.

Substantial provisions

He noted that the Economic and Social Sectors remain central to the 2026 fiscal plan, with Agriculture, Security, Commerce, Water, Environment, Tourism, Women and Youth Development, and People With Special Needs also receiving substantial provisions.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed the administration’s earlier pledge to align priorities with citizens’ aspirations, emphasising that the budget is “a bold but realistic roadmap” designed to secure a resilient and prosperous Kano.

He urged lawmakers to grant the bill timely passage, stressing that their oversight and partnership remain critical to transforming the budget into tangible projects and services for the people.

Kano governor moves to establish another polytechnic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Friday, November 14, approved the establishment of Gaya Polytechnic after assenting to a bill presented by the leadership of the Kano state House of Assembly.

The ceremony, held at Government House, Kano, was attended by the Speaker, Rt Hon Jibril Ismail Falgore, and the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Muhammad Bello Butubutu.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf expressed satisfaction with the legislative process, commending lawmakers for their “dedication to strengthening the state’s educational infrastructure.”

