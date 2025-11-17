Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced that his administration had prepared a proposed 2026 budget estimated at N1 trillion

The governor revealed that improved internally generated revenue and tighter financial controls had enabled the state to plan a record-breaking fiscal proposal

He stated that the 2026 budget had focused on housing, agriculture, education, healthcare, and SME support to boost employment and stimulate Kano’s economy

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has announced that his administration is preparing to submit a proposed N1 trillion budget for the 2026 financial year.

The figure represents the highest budget ever assembled by the state and the first time any northern state will cross the one trillion-naira threshold. The disclosure came during the opening of a special Executive Council session dedicated to reviewing the draft document, Tribune reported.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf speaks at the special executive council meeting on the 2026 budget proposal. Photo: ABbaKabirYusuf

Source: Facebook

The governor said the size of the proposal reflects a deliberate push to expand infrastructure, modernise urban centres and accelerate broad based development across Kano. His spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, shared the details in a statement issued after the meeting.

Focus on growth and critical sectors

Governor Yusuf explained that the projection became possible after major adjustments were made within the state’s revenue and financial management systems.He said the administration recorded improvements in internally generated revenue following reforms that targeted leakages and strengthened collections.

He added that the 2026 budget would place priority on housing schemes, agricultural programmes, education, healthcare services and support systems for small and medium enterprises.

Kano state officials have reviewed budget documents during the session where the record budget was discussed.

Source: Original

These areas were identified by the government as essential for job creation and long-term economic stability. The governor noted that the document under review was structured to ensure that residents benefit directly from the economic gains recorded by the state.

Next steps before legislative review

Once the Executive Council concludes its assessment, the one trillion-naira proposal will be forwarded to the Kano state House of Assembly. Lawmakers are expected to subject the draft to legislative scrutiny before granting approval.

Governor Yusuf said his administration will maintain transparency in the budgeting process. He assured that the government intends to allocate resources in a manner that allows ministries and agencies to deliver efficient public services.

Kano governor moves to establish another polytechnic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Friday, November 14, approved the establishment of Gaya Polytechnic after assenting to a bill presented by the leadership of the Kano state House of Assembly.

The ceremony, held at Government House, Kano, was attended by the Speaker, Rt Hon Jibril Ismail Falgore, and the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Muhammad Bello Butubutu.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf expressed satisfaction with the legislative process, commending lawmakers for their “dedication to strengthening the state’s educational infrastructure.”

Kano rep member announces new party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, has formally announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection is coming two months after being expelled from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Source: Legit.ng