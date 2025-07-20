WAEC has announced it will release the May June 2025 WASSCE results on or before August 4, easing student anxiety

The Council clarified that rumours of cancelling the exam were false and spread by unknown sources to cause panic

WAEC urged students and parents to rely only on official updates through its verified platforms and accredited media

Students who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) can now look forward to seeing their results soon, as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed plans to release them on or before Monday, August 4, 2025.

The announcement comes as part of the Council’s response to recent misinformation circulating online which claimed that the entire May/June examination had been cancelled.

WAEC Announces Date to Release May/June 2025 WASSCE Exam Results

Source: Twitter

Addressing the matter in an official statement on Sunday, WAEC described the rumour as baseless and assured the public that marking of scripts has already been completed.

“The said examination has not been cancelled. Though the source of that information cannot be ascertained, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination,” explained Moyosola Adesina, WAEC’s Acting Head of Public Affairs.

WAEC announces result release date

The Council revealed that the marking process concluded recently, setting the stage for timely release of the long-awaited results.

By confirming the August 4 date, WAEC aims to reassure candidates, parents and schools that the examination process remains on track despite attempts by unknown sources to spread confusion.

WAEC also took the opportunity to remind the public that all genuine information about its examinations is shared exclusively through verified social media handles and recognised media outlets.

“The Council further stressed that all information from the Council are disseminated via its official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country,” the statement noted.

Any official press release, it added, must be signed by the Public Affairs Department on behalf of the Head of National Office.

Malpractice overshadows 2025 exam

The viral message that triggered anxiety among students had alleged widespread malpractice and question paper leaks as reasons for an alleged cancellation of the 2025 WASSCE.

However, WAEC described this narrative as a fabrication without any foundation.

By setting a clear release date, the examination body hopes to calm fears and restore confidence among students and other stakeholders waiting for the outcome of months of preparation and study.

WAEC concluded by urging candidates and the wider community to remain patient and vigilant, advising everyone to ignore unofficial statements and rely solely on the Council’s authentic communication channels for accurate updates.

With the release date now confirmed, attention has shifted to how students will perform and what the results might mean for admissions and next academic steps.

Student who failed WAEC multiple times finally graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdazeez Ridwan, a Biomedical Engineering student who struggled for years to secure university admission after multiple failed attempts, had finally graduated with First Class honours from Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, formerly known as First Technical University, Ibadan.

Ridwan completed his five-year academic programme with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.64 out of 5.00, successfully earning 66 A’s out of 98 courses across 10 semesters and 204 course units.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng