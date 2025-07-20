WAEC has dismissed viral claims that the 2025 WASSCE was cancelled over malpractice and question leaks

The Council clarified the false statement did not come from its office and blamed unknown mischief-makers for spreading panic

WAEC confirmed marking has been completed and results will be released by August 4 through official channels

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has firmly denied rumours circulating online that the recently concluded 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been cancelled.

A viral statement shared widely on social media platforms had claimed that the Federal Ministry of Education and WAEC jointly decided to void the examination, citing widespread malpractice, question leaks, and unauthorised sharing of exam materials.

WAEC has rejected reports that it has cancelled this year's results.

Source: Facebook

WAEC debunks cancelling results

Reacting to the claims on Sunday, the examination body described the statement as false and urged candidates and the public to disregard it.

According to a release signed by WAEC’s Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, the Council had no involvement in the press statement making the rounds.

“The WAEC Management would like to state unequivocally that the spurious press statement being circulated did not emanate from the Council,” the statement read.

“The said examination has not been cancelled. Though the source of that information cannot be ascertained, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination.”

WAEC cautions parents

The Council also used the opportunity to caution students, parents, and stakeholders to rely only on official updates issued through WAEC’s verified communication channels.

“The Council further stressed that all information from the Council are disseminated via its official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country,” the statement explained.

It further noted that any authentic press release would always come directly from the Public Affairs Department, signed on behalf of the Head of National Office.

WAEC implores parents and students to believe only information from verified handles. Photo: FBWAEC

Source: UGC

WAEC emphasised its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and protecting the interests of candidates who participated in the 2025 WASSCE.

By clarifying the misinformation, the Council aims to calm concerns raised among students awaiting their results and to remind the public to be vigilant against fake news spread by unidentified sources.

The examination body concluded by urging everyone to dismiss the false reports and await the official release of the results as scheduled.

Student who failed WAEC multiple times finally graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdazeez Ridwan, a Biomedical Engineering student who struggled for years to secure university admission after multiple failed attempts, had finally graduated with First Class honours from Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, formerly known as First Technical University, Ibadan.

Ridwan completed his five-year academic programme with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.64 out of 5.00, successfully earning 66 A’s out of 98 courses across 10 semesters and 204 course units.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng