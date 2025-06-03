A viral press release falsely claimed that the English Language paper of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates 2025 had been cancelled, sparking confusion among students and stakeholders

However, the West African Examinations Council, Nigeria, has dismissed the claim, labeling the document as fake and the work of mischief-makers

WAEC has reassured the public that its official communications are only disseminated through verified channels, urging candidates to disregard unverified information

The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria, has dismissed circulating claims that the English Language paper written during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates 2025 had been cancelled.

A press release, dated Friday, May 30, 2025, went viral on social media, falsely claiming that the May 28 English Language examination had been cancelled and that a new date would be announced.

However, WAEC has categorically denied this claim.

WAEC labels circulating statement as fake

In an official statement released on Tuesday, WAEC described the viral press release as fake and attributed it to the actions of “mischief-makers.”

“The management of the West African Examinations Council would like to state that the press release being circulated did not emanate from the council.

“The said examination has not been cancelled,” the statement signed by Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, read.

WAEC reaffirms use of verified communication channels

WAEC clarified that its official communication with the public is strictly disseminated through verified channels.

“The council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the council to disrepute, to cause confusion and panic for candidates who sat the examination,” the statement added.

The examination body urged candidates, parents, and schools to disregard the unverified report and rely solely on WAEC’s official announcements.

“All pieces of information from the council are disseminated via our official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country.

“In the same vein, all press releases are issued and signed by the Public Affairs Department of the Council on behalf of the Head of National Office,” it stated.

WAEC assures public of commitment to service delivery

Reassuring stakeholders, the council expressed gratitude for the continued trust over the past 73 years, stating its dedication to improving service delivery.

“Once again, we thank all stakeholders for the confidence reposed in us… and we promise to always seek innovative ways to render quality services to the Nigerian child,” WAEC said.

Exam conducted amidst tight security measures

Earlier reports indicated that the May 28 English Language paper was conducted late at night, far beyond its scheduled time.

Speculation surrounding the delay may have contributed to the false claims of cancellation.

WAEC explained that the delay stemmed from efforts to combat examination malpractice, particularly the leakage of question papers.

In an exclusive report, Sunday PUNCH gathered that some WAEC officials might have been involved in the alleged leakage of the English Language paper, which reportedly surfaced in public four days before the scheduled examination date.

WAEC continues to monitor examination processes closely to prevent malpractice, ensuring fairness and credibility in its assessments.

