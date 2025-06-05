The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has completed a series of tailored capacity-building programmes for the staff of the OHCSF

The training is designed to equip staff with skills in project planning, media engagement, and strategic communication

The initiative aims to enhance civil service delivery, foster reform, and improve performance in key departments

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a key actor in improving public service delivery in Nigeria, has concluded a series of tailored capacity-building programmes for staff of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), aimed at improving performance across core departments and supporting the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25).

The trainings ensure that civil servants are equipped with the skills and mindset needed to drive reforms and improve public service delivery. Photo credit - Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation

Source: UGC

Focusing on the Infrastructure Management and Information & Public Relations Departments, both critical to the delivery of government priorities, the Foundation delivered practical, skill-focused training designed to address identified competency gaps and build technical expertise of public servants.

Staff of the Infrastructure Management Department were equipped with tools to strengthen project planning, budget tracking, monitoring and evaluation, digital workspace management, and effective Public-Private Partnership (PPP) implementation.

Concurrently, officers in the Information and Public Relations Department received in-depth training in media engagement, content creation, strategic communication planning, and digital outreach, skills essential for managing the public image of the Civil Service and engaging citizens in real-time.

Speaking on the importance of these interventions, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice Chair of the Foundation, said:

“Our goal is to support the development of a world-class Civil Service that delivers results for citizens. These trainings ensure that civil servants are equipped with the skills and mindset needed to drive reforms and improve public service delivery.”

Arch. Joy Baderin, Director of the Infrastructure Management Department of the OHCSF, expressed appreciation, saying:

“The Foundation’s partnership and technical support are transformational. We expect these trainings to significantly improve staff performance, departmental efficiency, and ultimately, service delivery to Nigerians.”

Participants from both departments expressed enthusiasm about the practical relevance of the training and committed to applying their newly acquired skills to enhance their departments' efficiency and effectiveness.

These capacity-building initiatives reflect the Foundation’s broader mission to build a critical mass of competent public sector leaders and professionals capable of driving meaningful reform and delivering better outcomes for citizens.

For more information, please visit https://www.aigimoukhuedefoundation.org/

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng