Adeleke University, Ede, has released the tuition fees for the 2024/2025 academic session, outlining the cost of education across various faculties and levels.

The fee structure includes semester payments and multiple instalment options to ease financial commitments for students.

Faculty of Business and Social Sciences tuition fees

The tuition fees for students in the Faculty of Business and Social Sciences vary by department and level.

For general FBSS courses, first-year students paid 1,597,770.00, while students in their second and third years were charged 1,458,280.00. Final-year students faced a slightly higher cost of 1,588,280.00.

Mass Communication students incurred higher fees, with first-year students paying 1,684,570.00, and final-year students 1,638,280.00.

Accounting students paid 1,737,770.00 in their first year and 1,588,280.00 in their final year.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences tuition fees

Nursing students at Adeleke University had one of the highest tuition fees, with freshers paying 2,568,070.00.

Fees for students in their second to fourth years were set at 2,180,382.50, while final-year students paid 2,390,382.50.

Medical Laboratory Science students paid 2,342,520.00 in their first year, while Public Health students paid 1,931,220.00. Anatomy and Physiology students had a fee of 1,601,120.00 for freshers.

Faculty of Science tuition fees

Students in the Faculty of Science paid 1,613,945.00 in their first year and 1,669,695.00 in their final year.

Computer Science, Information Technology, and Cybersecurity students incurred fees starting at 1,704,220.00, rising to 1,719,150.00 for final-year students.

For students in the Faculty of Arts, History majors paid 1,549,950.00 in their first year, while final-year students had a fee of 1,618,650.00.

Other arts courses had lower costs, with first-year students paying 1,499,062.50.

Faculty of Engineering tuition fees

Agricultural Engineering students paid 1,710,070.00 as freshers, while their final-year counterparts paid 1,857,570.00.

Other Engineering students paid 1,909,570.00 in their first year and 1,958,650.00 in their final year.

Faculty of Law tuition fees

Law students at Adeleke University had the highest fees across all faculties. First-year law students paid 2,617,670.00, while final-year students paid 2,520,620.00.

Payment options and instalments

To ease financial pressures, the university provided instalment options for students. First-semester payments were structured at approximately half the sessional bill, with subsequent instalments spaced throughout the academic year.

