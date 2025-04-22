Students of Modibbo Adama University Yola are protesting limited electricity during their examination period, receiving only six hours of light daily

The power cuts have disrupted study schedules and water supply, with many students forced to read outdoors in harsh weather and unsafe conditions

The school attributes the cuts to high electricity tariffs but promises solar power will be available soon, though students say they were not officially informed

Students of Modibbo Adama University in Yola, Adamawa State, have raised serious concerns over the limited electricity supply during their ongoing examination period, which they say is hampering their academic performance and general well-being.

According to multiple student accounts, electricity is currently provided for just six hours a day — from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

This schedule, students say, is both inadequate and poorly timed, especially for those who rely on nighttime study due to the intense daytime heat.

Students lament poor supply of electricity

“The school only supplies us with six hours of electricity daily since exams began. There was no communication from management about why the schedule changed,” one student told Legit.ng.

“Because of the harsh weather, many of us prefer to study at night. But with only three hours of electricity in the evening, it’s nearly impossible. This is unfair.”

Another student echoed similar frustrations, explaining how the situation has forced many to study outdoors under challenging conditions.

“The lack of electricity discourages us. We've resorted to reading outside the lecture halls, where we endure mosquito bites every night. It’s a threat to our health,” the student said.

The inadequate power supply has also reportedly led to water shortages in hostels, as water systems in the school are dependent on electricity.

“This change has affected my studies drastically. It’s a critical time, and now we also have to worry about water,” another student lamented.

Students call for diversification of power sources

Some students have proposed solutions, including the installation of interim power solutions such as generators or solar panels, upgrading the university’s energy and water infrastructure, and fostering dialogue between students and the administration.

“Open communication between students and the university is key. There has to be a way to address our concerns before they escalate,” one student recommended.

When contacted, a source within the university management admitted that the reduction in power supply is due to rising electricity tariffs.

“The school is trying to manage power usage to reduce costs. However, the university’s solar farm will commence operations next month to ensure a more stable supply of electricity,” the source said.

Despite this explanation, students say no official communication was issued by the university, leaving them confused and frustrated during a crucial academic period.

With exams still underway, students are hoping for immediate intervention to improve the learning environment and restore access to essential utilities.

