Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria – Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has announced the provision of 150 free JAMB registration forms to students under the Egor constituency on a first-come, first-served basis.

In a video statement, Osawaru also revealed plans to award scholarships to the top five students with the highest JAMB scores, covering their university education.

Commitment to Education

Osawaru emphasized her dedication to advancing education in the state. She said, “The time has come again to push education to another level. And as you all know, that's one of my strong fronts in politics. Egorians, this is for you, I will be offering 150 JAMB registration forms for free. It will be first come, first served. The five most intelligent students with the best result, I will sponsor their education.”

She added, “Edo State in the Education sector has sped up, so I want to speed it better with the Egorians.”

Public Acknowledgement by 2Baba

The announcement coincides with music sensation 2Baba's public acknowledgement of their relationship and his intention to marry Osawaru.

A video circulated earlier today showing 2Baba proposing to the lawmaker, adding a personal highlight to the educational initiative.

