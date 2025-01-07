The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced the closure of its 2024/2025 admission exercise and urged candidates to accept transfer offers by January 10, 2025

According to the management, candidates who do not accept the transfer offer by the deadline will forfeit their admission

The university provided detailed guidelines on how to accept or reject admission offers via the JAMB CAPS portal

On December 7, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) announced the closure of its 2024/2025 admission exercise, notifying candidates seeking admission, as well as members of the university community and the general public.

Despite the closure, it has been observed that some candidates offered admission into programmes different from their original choices have yet to accept the transfer offers to the new programmes.

UNILAG Sends a Direct Message to New Students Who Are Yet to Accept Their Admissions, Sets Deadline

Source: Getty Images

Consequently, the Admission Office has been unable to propose the admission of these candidates on JAMB CAPS.

Important Notice to Candidates from UNILAG

Candidates who have been offered admission into new programmes have until Friday, January 10, 2025, to accept the offer on their portals, statement from the university read.

Also, the admission of candidates who do not accept the transfer offer by this deadline will be deemed forfeited and will not be proposed by the Admission Office. It is crucial for candidates to adhere to this deadline to secure their admission, the management says

Guidelines to Accept or Reject Admission/Transfer on JAMB Portal

A. To Accept/Reject Transfer to New Course:

Go to JAMB e-Facility Portal

Log in with your details.

Click on ‘check admission status’.

Click on the logo beside ‘access my caps’ to go to CAPS.

Click on ‘transfer approval’.

Click ‘accept’ or ‘reject’. If the offer is accepted, the candidate will be proposed for the new course.

B. To Accept/Reject Admission:

Go to JAMB e-Facility Portal

Log in with your details.

Click on ‘check admission status’.

Click on the logo beside ‘access my caps’ to go to CAPS.

Click on ‘check admission status’.

If you have been offered admission, click on ‘accept’ or ‘reject’.

This notification serves as a crucial reminder for candidates to take timely action to secure their admission.

Candidates are advised to follow the outlined guidelines to either accept or reject their admission offers and ensure their status is updated on the JAMB CAPS portal.

UNILAG Admission

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), established in 1962, is one of Nigeria's most prestigious institutions of higher learning.

Known as the "University of First Choice and the Preferred University," UNILAG has built a reputation for academic excellence, research, and a conducive learning environment.

The admission process is highly competitive and merit-driven, ensuring that only the most qualified candidates are admitted

UNILAG Warns to Prospective Students

Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) management has announced that the institution does not offer prospective students 'discretionary admission opportunities' and has subsequently warned the public to be cautious of fraudsters.

In a statement released Thursday by the Head of the Communication Unit, Alhaja Ajoke Alaga Ibrahim, the university has distanced itself from any individual or group claiming to offer such opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng