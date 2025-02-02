The controversies over Stella Nwadigbo, the teacher at Christ Mitot School, who was caught on camera assaulting a three-year-old pupil has not stopped gaining reactions

This is as Anegbeode Gloria, a Lagos-based teacher, explained three circumstances around Nwadigbo's action

Gloria in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, recommended disciplinary action against the teacher and other things that schools must do to avoid similar situations in future

Stella Nwadigbo, a teacher at Christ Mitot School, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Lagos State Police Command arraigned her on Thursday, January 13, after she was caught on camera assaulting a three-year-old pupil. Nwadigbo, who resides in Isawo, Ikorodu, Lagos, was accused of slapping and hitting the child while teaching him to write numerals.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, informed the court that the alleged offence occurred on January 7 at Christ Mitot School, Ikorodu.

The charges against Nwadigbo contravene Sections 135 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Chief Magistrate O. Kushanu granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until February 18 for mention.

Teacher speaks on circumstances around Nwadigbo's action

Reacting to the incident, Anegbeode Gloria, another teacher in Lagos with over 15 years of experience, told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that three circumstances could have influenced Nwadigbo's action regarding the child.

Gloria said:

"First, that woman is not a trained teacher. Secondly, I think she was under emotional trauma or the school needed to improve the child and put pressure on the teacher. Thirdly, it may be that on the path of the school, the teacher hasn't been paid her salary."

Four recommendations about Assault of 3-Year-Old Student

However, Gloria further recommended disciplinary action against Nwadigbo. She also gave three recommendations, including monitoring and training for teachers as well as prompt payment of salaries.

She listed the recommendations below:

The teacher should be disciplined so other teachers can learn from it. There should be close monitoring of teachers and the school as a whole. Schools should employ good teachers who are qualified and have undergone teacher training school. Also, teachers should be paid when due and according to the agreed payment schedule to avoid ill-treatment of pupils and students in the future.

School and government react

Following the incident, the management of Christ Mitot School suspended Nwadigbo, describing her actions as contrary to the school's values and principles.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency confirmed her arrest and stated that an investigation had commenced.

The agency appreciated the public for bringing the disturbing incident to their attention and assured that the matter was being handled with urgency.

Police Arrest Teacher Who Assaulted Student

Legit.ng reported that Police have apprehended a school teacher identified simply as Stella Nwadigo, over allegations of physically abusing a three-year-old pupil, Abayomi Michael, at Christ-Mitots School in Ikorodu.

A spokesman for the Lagos state police command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this in a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, January 8.

