The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has received plaudits from ABCON for removing the operators' 2025 license costs

Gwadabe thanked the authorities of the apex bank for granting his members amnesty by skipping the annual license renewal

He asserted that the move shows the CBN's determination to implement the new financial capitalization requirements for BDCs

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has praised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for waiving the 2025 licence fees for the operators.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, Dr. Aminu Gwadabe, the association's president, acknowledged the achievement.

Gwadabe expressed gratitude to the apex bank's management for extending amnesty to his members by forgoing the yearly license renewal.

He claimed that the action demonstrates the CBN's resolve to put the new financial capitalization standards for BDCs into effect.

They include a N2b capital requirement for Tier 1 operators and a N500m requirement for Tier 2 operators.

Before the delayed deadline of June 2025, Gwadabe asked his members to unite and fulfill the additional capital requirements.

“We are willing to continue to collaborate, cooperate and comply with extant rules and regulations,” he said.

He also praised the CBN's introduction of the Nigeria Foreign Exchange (FX) Code, which aims to encourage moral behavior among market participants.

Gwadabe stated that: “It will address issues such as opaqueness in transactions, rates war among participants, and lateness in submitting returns on spot transactions.”

He did, however, voice worries about banks' failure to follow the CBN's order to sell dollars to BDC operators from September 2024. He pointed out that this was despite the announcement's favorable effect on the market.

According to NAN, the apex bank authorized on Tuesday in Abuja to forgo the 2025 annual license renewal fee for all current BDC operators.

The waiver went into effect right away and was applicable to all current operators.

A circular instructing the implementation of the Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Bureau De Change Operations in Nigeria in 2024 conveyed the directive.

According to Gwadabe, ABCON is a self-regulatory organization that serves as an umbrella for the authorized bureaux de change operators and is essential to the retail foreign exchange industry.

He claims that the position turns the association into a bride of the security agencies and the regulators.

According to him, the association is dedicated to fulfilling its mission of making sure its members consistently fulfill their third position in the market by playing a strong and efficient part in demand-utilization transactions.

He added that the smooth operation of the FX market by the apex bank depended on this mechanism.

