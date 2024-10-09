Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Kano, Kano state - The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Kano, has claimed the top place in a national league table of public federal universities in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that ABU is featured in the first position of the Times Higher Education (THE) world rankings (Nigerian public federal universities category).

There are more than 10 federal universities in the ranking list across more than 9 states and different states have a university in the top 10 spots on the list.

Check them out below:

Ahmadu Bello University University of Ibadan, Oyo state UNILAG Bayero University, Kano FUTA FUT, Minna UNIBEN University of Ilorin UNN FUNAAB

Legit.ng reports that the Times Higher Education World University Rankings are the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Covenant University emerges overall best in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University, a private institution in Nigeria, emerged as the country's top university in the Times Higher Education 2025 Rankings.

Covenant University's achievement highlights Nigeria's growing presence in global higher education.

