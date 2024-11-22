Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Ota, Ogun state - Covenant University (CU), Ota, has emerged as the best West African University in Inter-disciplinary Science Research (ISR) ranking for 2025 in Times Higher Education (THE).

Professor Abiodun Adebayo, vice-chancellor (VC) of the Ogun-based university, made the announcement in a statement on Friday, November 22. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

Adebayo said:

“The university emerged as first in Nigeria and West Africa, third in Africa, and 73rd globally by the recent ranking of Times Higher Education.

“In Nigeria, 19 out of 27 universities made submissions and were ranked. Landmark University was ranked second with a global ranking of 251 to 300.

“This is indeed a validation of our visionary base as a university, as it is the hand of God at work in Covenant University."

Legit.ng reports that the “Inter-disciplinary Science” refers to the integration of the knowledge, traditions and processes from multiple scientific disciplines. It can involve multiple academics who collaborate with one another across different disciplines.

In addition, the Inter-disciplinary Science Research (ISR) is a measure of the university’s contributions towards interdisciplinary science. The ISR methodology consists of three pillars, each representing a stage in the life cycle of research projects: inputs, process and outputs.

Covenant University is a private Christian university. It is affiliated with Living Faith Church Worldwide and is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Association of African Universities, and National Universities Commission. In 2019, the school became the first Nigerian university to be ranked in the top 401-500 category of world universities by Times Higher Education.

Covenant University emerges overall best

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University was ranked as the country’s top university in the 2025 THE World University Rankings.

In Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello University secured second place, followed by Landmark University, University of Ibadan (UI), and University of Lagos (UNILAG), rounding out the top five.

