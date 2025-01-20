Kwara State University announced new penalties for unethical behaviours and dress code violations both on and off its campuses, reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy for indiscipline

Offences range from alcohol consumption and cyber crimes to indecent dressing and failure to wear identification cards

Sanctions vary from fines and ID card seizure to suspension and expulsion, depending on the severity of the offence

Kwara State University (KWASU) has announced new penalties for unethical behaviours and dress code violations both on and off its campuses.

The announcement, made on 20 January 2025 via the university's official X account, aims to reinforce the institution's zero-tolerance policy for all acts of indiscipline.

Categories of Offences

The offences are categorised into two main groups: unethical behaviours and dress code violations.

Unethical behaviours include the consumption and possession of alcohol and illicit drugs, membership of unregistered associations, sexual assault, cyber crimes, homosexuality, physical and verbal assault, theft, bullying, bringing vehicles to school, and male-female cohabitation. Other offences include bringing babies to the hostel or lecture rooms, extortion, and walking on the lawn.

Dress Code Violations

Category B addresses dress code violations, which include the failure to wear identification cards on campus, skimpy and revealing clothes, all forms of indecent and flamboyant dressing, unkempt and dishevelled appearances, piercings, braiding of hair and long nails by male students, and coloured braids and hair extensions that extend beyond the neck region for females.

Sanctions

The sanctions for offending students vary depending on the severity of the offence.

Penalties range from the seizure of identification cards and payment of fines to suspension and expulsion. The university emphasised that these measures are intended to maintain discipline and uphold the institution's standards.

Kwara State University

Kwara State University (KWASU), located in Malete, Nigeria, is known as the "Green University for Community Development and Entrepreneurship."

Established to inspire minds and motivate development from the grassroots level, KWASU aims to enhance social interaction and initiate revolutionary ideas.

The university offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs and is committed to fostering a disciplined and conducive learning environment.

Kwara State

Kwara State, located in the North Central region of Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse population.

The state capital, Ilorin, is a bustling city with a mix of traditional and modern influences.

Kwara State is home to several educational institutions, including Kwara State University and the University of Ilorin, and it boasts a variety of natural attractions such as the Owu Falls and the Imoleboja Rock Shelter.

Kwara State University Graduate Shares His CGPA

Legit.ng reported that a young man, Mahmud Sobur Olatunde, celebrated his graduation from Kwara State University as the school held its convocation ceremony.

He said he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Public Health Science. In a post by @Patiencex111 on X, the graduate shared photos from his convocation ceremony.

Aside from sharing photos, the young man also revealed his cumulative grade point average (CGPA). The man said he graduated with a CGPA of 3.47/4.0 in Public Health Science.

