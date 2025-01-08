The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, will hold its 55th convocation ceremony from Friday, January 10, to Sunday, January 17, 2025

The federal government-owned university will graduate 16,409 students across various departments and degrees

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said two students will graduate with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, will graduate 16,409 students at its 55th convocation ceremony.

Two of the students will graduate as the overall best-graduating students with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, identified the students as Damilare Adebakin and Samuel Badekale, from the Department of Cell Biology & Genetics.

Professor Ogunsola made this in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 8, The Punch reports.

“The overall best-graduating student position is shared by two students Damilare Adebakin and Samuel Badekale, from the Faculty of Science, Department of Cell Biology & Genetics with a perfect score of 5.0,”

Giving a breakdown of the graduands, Ogunsola said 9,684 students will bag first degrees and diplomas, 6,659 will be awarded postgraduate degrees and 66 will graduate from the UNILAG Business School.

The vice chancellor disclosed that the award ceremonies for degrees, diplomas, and certificates will take place from January 14 to January 16.

He added that postgraduate degrees and diplomas being conferred on January 16.

Prof Ogunsola added that UNILAG will confer honorary degree of Doctor of Science on three eminent Nigerians - the co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank, Fola Adeola; the Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Engr. Kolawole Adesina, and the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The 55th UNILAG convocation would start on Friday, January 10, with a Jumaat service and end on Sunday, January 17, 2025, with a thanksgiving service.

