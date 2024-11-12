The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has candidates to check the timetable to stay informed about their exam dates

The examination body explained that the November/December examination started on Friday, October 25

According to WAEC, candidates with special needs should be allowed one and half the time allotted to other candidates

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the 2024 November/December WASCCE examination in Nigeria.

The examination body urged candidates to check the timetable to stay informed about their exam dates and make sure they’re fully prepared.

The 2024 private WASSCE started on Friday, October with a Food and Nutrition 3 (Practical) planning session and the Home Management 3 (Practical) planning session.

WAEC releases timetable

This was contained in a post shared via the WAEC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @waecnigeria

According to WAEC, candidates for the regional examination will sit for the English Laguage on Friday, December 2024, English Language 2 (Essay), English Language 1 (Objective) and English Language 3 (Test of Orals) will all take place on the same day.

General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 2 (Essay) and General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 1 (Objective) will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024.

Economics 2 (Essay) and Economics 1 (Objective) will take place on Saturday, 30th of November.

Legit.ng recalls that WAEC announced the commencement date for the 2024 November/December WASSCE CBT.

The examination board disclosed that the CBT will commence from Friday, October 25 to Friday, December 20, 2024.

According to WAEC, the examination will adopt the hybrid mode of delivering the Nov/Dec WASSCE for Private Candidates

WAEC Announces deadline for 2024 CBT

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that WAEC announced that its 2024 computer-based WASSCE for private candidates will be closing on Tuesday, October 29.

The examination board disclosed that the extension was due to the plea made by some interested participants who could not register earlier.

The 2024 CB-WASSCE (private) will be held across designated centres in West African countries where the examinations are conducted.

