FCT, Abuja - The recruitment exercise announced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is for qualified persons with the required qualifications.

Legit.ng recalls that the fresh recruitment exercise is to fill vacancies in various positions like the Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres.

According to the NSC, the agency said it plans to recruit 3,927 officers in 2025.

The application process opens on 27 December 2024 and will close on 2 January 2025.

The NCS advised interested candidates to apply regardless of gender, ethnicity, or creed via the official recruitment portal at https://recruitment.customs.gov.ng.

The agency explained that Customs officers are saddled with the responsibility of generating revenue, facilitating trade, ensuring border security, and combatting smuggling while driving economic development.

Eligibility criteria/Basic requirement

Nigerian citizens by birth

Valid National Identification Number (NIN)

No criminal record or ongoing investigations

Medical requirements

Must be physically and mentally fit.

Evidence of medical fitness from a recognized government hospital.

Academic qualifications

There are different academic qualifications for the three cadres.

Superintendent Cadre: A university degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) along with an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

Inspectorate Cadre: A National Diploma (ND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) from an accredited institution.

Customs Assistant Cadre: At least an O’Level certificate (WAEC or NECO)

