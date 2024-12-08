Two First Class Graduates Tell Young Students What They Would Have Done Differently in WAEC and JAMB
- Two first-class graduates, Mamud Abdulmajeed and Christian Smith-Olunloye, share their insights on preparing for WAEC and JAMB, emphasizing the importance of early preparation and structured study plans
- Abdulmajeed, a microbiology graduate from Federal University Gusau, advises students to focus on weak areas and practice consistently
- Smith-Olunloye, the valedictorian from Ajayi Crowther University, encourages students to find personalized study methods and approach exams with determination and confidence
Two distinguished graduates, Mamud Abdulmajeed and Christian Smith-Olunloye, have shared their experiences and advice for students preparing for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.
Both graduates, who achieved first-class honors in their respective fields, reflected on what they would have done differently and offered valuable tips for current students.
Mamud Abdulmajeed, also known as Kristalboi_Cryptii in the Blockchain/Web3 industry, graduated from the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, with a CGPA of 4.56 in Microbiology.
Coming from a humble background, Abdulmajeed credits his success to the unwavering support of his parents, siblings, and friends.
Reflecting on his preparation for WAEC and JAMB, Abdulmajeed wished he had started studying earlier and used more structured study resources.
He advises current students to create a study plan, focus on their weak areas, and practice consistently.
He told Legit.ng:
“I wish I had started preparing earlier and used more structured study resources. My advice to students is to create a study plan, focus on their weak areas, and practice consistently. Seek support from mentors and peers when needed.”
Christian Smith-Olunloye's Advice
Christian Smith-Olunloye, the valedictorian of Ajayi Crowther University's class of 2024, graduated with a CGPA of 4.95 out of 5.00.
Smith-Olunloye believes that his preparation for WAEC and JAMB was effective and doesn't see much he would have done differently.
His advice to current students is to study hard using methods that work best for them.
“My advice to current students is to study hard using a method that works best for them. They should approach these exams with the mindset that they are surmountable. With hard work, focus, and determination, they can excel.”
Key Takeaways for Students
Both graduates highlight the importance of early preparation, structured study plans, and consistent practice.
They also stress the value of seeking support from mentors and peers and finding personalized study methods that work best for individual students.
JABU Graduates 50 First-Class Students
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) will confer degrees on 626 students during its 2033/2024 convocation ceremony.
The institution's vice chancellor, Prof Olasebikan Fakolujo, announced that 50 students would graduate with first-class honours, showcasing the varsity's academic excellence.
