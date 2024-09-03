BREAKING: WAEC Tells Candidates with Withheld 2024 WASSCE Results to Check

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has urged candidates and schools with withheld WASSCE results to check their statuses on the official portal

Out of 1,805,216 candidates, 215,267 results were withheld due to alleged malpractice, with ongoing investigations determining their release

WAEC assures that the National Examination Committee will finalize decisions on these results by early October, ensuring a thorough and fair review process

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has issued a directive to schools and candidates whose May/June Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results are currently withheld due to various reported cases of malpractice.

The council has advised these individuals to check their statuses on the official WAEC portal.

Withheld WAEC results for 2024 released. Photo credit: WAEC

Source: UGC

WAEC speaks to candidate with withheld results

According to WAEC, this is the only way for candidates and schools to ascertain whether their withheld results have been released or if investigations are still ongoing.

This update follows the council's earlier announcement that a total of 215,267 candidates, representing 11.92% of the 1,805,216 who sat for the exam, had their results withheld due to alleged malpractice.

WAEC had previously provided an opportunity for affected candidates to lodge complaints and prove their innocence via a dedicated portal. This was intended to ensure fair hearing and expedite the resolution process.

In a recent update, WAEC spokesperson Mrs. Moyosola Adesina informed the media that investigations are still in progress. She noted that candidates and schools who have lodged complaints and proven their innocence have had their results released. However, she did not provide specific numbers.

Mrs. Adesina emphasized that cases still under investigation likely involve strong evidence of malpractice, necessitating further scrutiny. "Schools or candidates in this category will have to wait a bit longer, along with those who have not lodged any complaints," she added.

2024 WAEC withheld results

The council has assured that the National Examination Committee will meet on or before early October to finalize decisions on the withheld results for this year's May/June diet. WAEC acknowledges the importance of timely results for candidates' admissions into tertiary institutions and other educational pursuits.

However, the council is committed to thoroughly investigating each case to ensure fairness and integrity.

"WAEC wants to assure those concerned that the waiting time won't be long, as this matter has a defined time frame," Mrs. Adesina concluded.

WAEC discloses when withheld results will be released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Tuesday, August 13, said withheld results of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) will be released after the "review period".

In a tweet-reply, WAEC stated that the evaluation spans four to eight weeks.

