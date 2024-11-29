Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, will deliver the convocation lecture at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) on Saturday, marking the university's 20th anniversary

His speech aligns with his history of engaging with renowned educational institutions worldwide

The event will also honor the university's founder, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for his contributions to education and human development

The announcement was made by Ibrahim Umar, spokesman for Peter Obi Media Reach, in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Keynote Address and Honours

Obi’s keynote address at AUN’s 16th Founder’s Day aligns with his history of speaking at prestigious educational institutions worldwide, including Harvard and Yale.

The event will also honor the university's founder and former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for his significant contributions to education and human development.

AUN's Achievements

The 16th Founder’s Day lecture is the highlight of the 20th-anniversary celebrations of AUN.

The university has been recognized for its community service and outreach projects, earning a spot among the top three Nigerian universities in Times Higher Education’s 2024 global impact ranking.

Since its establishment in 2003, AUN has expanded its academic programs and affiliations with foreign institutions.

Welcoming Peter Obi

AUN President, Prof. DeWayne Frazier, expressed his pleasure in welcoming Obi as the keynote speaker, acknowledging his dedication to quality leadership and education.

“Mr. Obi is an accomplished public servant and politician who has spent most of his life providing quality leadership and service to Nigerians.

He is a champion of education and will be an excellent speaker to celebrate our 20 years,” Frazier said.

Notable Past Speakers

With this engagement, Obi joins an elite group of global personalities who have delivered AUN’s Founder’s Day lecture, including Dr. Paul Vita, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Bishop Mathew Kukah, former Ugandan Vice-President Dr. Gilbert Bukenya, Prof. Charles Soludo, and Prof. William Bertrand of Tulane University.

