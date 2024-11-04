Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved a payment of a bonus equivalent to their monthly tax obligation for the state and local government workers

The emergency support measure will last for at least three months, according to a statement by the commissioner for finance, Nuru Hauwa, issued on Monday, November 4

The statement advised workers who have not registered with the Kwara State Residents’ Registration Agency (KWSRRA) to do so immediately

Ilorin, Kwara state - Kwara governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Monday, November 4, approved a financial bonus for workers in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the bonus which was received with delight by civil servants in the northcentral state, is effective from October to December 2024.

The bonus is equivalent to the monthly Pay-As-You-Earn Tax (PAYE) obligation for every civil servant in Kwara state, including local government area (LGA) staff.

According to a statement by Nuru Hauwa, the Kwara state commissioner for finance, obtained by Legit.ng, the emergency support measure will last for at least three months.

She said:

"This bonus has been approved as a buffer to bridge the gap that the correct PAYE deduction may have wrought on the newly implemented mininum wage.

“It is meant to serve as a soothing balm as workers adjust to the PAYE that was just correctly implemented in line with the Personal Income Tax Act.”

Hauwa added:

"The payment of the bonus is effective from October and will run till December 2024. This is a significant step by His Excellency to support workers."

Furthermore, the statement added that workers who have not registered with the Kwara State Residents' Registration Agency (KWSRRA) should do so immediately because anyone without it will not get the bonus for November and December.

The government stated that labour unions have also agreed to a refund of the special levy deducted from workers' salaries and suspension of deductions of same until further notice.

Hauwa said:

"Governor AbdulRazaq's directive to deliver this relief speaks volumes about his humanity and his commitment to the welfare of Kwara workforce.”

